Pride celebration in New Paltz

The Village of New Paltz and the youth action team of the Maya Gold Foundation organized an impromptu Pride in the Park festival last Saturday and hundreds of locals attended. The crowd enjoyed a live drag performance from Haus of Peculiar (Victoria Precise is pictured top left) and songs from Resisterhood Choir. Other attractions included a “really, really free market” to exchange items one no longer uses for others that are more appealing; voter registration; a professional DJ and a make-shift runway where any and all were invited to strut one’s stuff.