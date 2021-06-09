Saugerties plans drive-in graduation

The Saugerties High School Class of 2021 will follow the Class of 2020 by holding a drive-in graduation ceremony. District officials said the plan was set after surveying graduating seniors with the options available given the state recommendations.

“The students, the parents, community members, I think the biggest thing is that they really wanted to celebrate together,” said Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt. “And they didn’t want a limit on how many guests they were allowed. If we had everybody seated with a 500 cap, it’d be two guests per person.”

Advertisement

The ceremony will take place at Saugerties High School on Friday, June 25 at a time yet to be determined. Last year’s ceremony unfolded with almost military precision, with student vehicles lining up by Gold Cord, Silver Cord, and then the remainder of the class. The procession was when led onto the high school campus for the ceremony, which featured a combination of live and virtual elements broadcast onto a 30’-by-20’ screen hung on the outside wall of the auditorium, with audio broadcast through an FM booster. Students were then handed their diplomas, after which the cars were led through the village in a celebratory parade.

The 2020 ceremony was successful enough that it made sense to do it again in 2021.

“I thought it was amazing,” Reinhardt said. “I think the kids really liked it. They liked the parade, and they decided to stay with that one. I think it’s a good choice.”

For up-to-date information on the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony, visit: https://www.saugerties.k12.ny.us/Page/13548.