Police: Ulster County man damaged businesses, stole flags, threatened cops

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of Steven Granger II, 30, of Ulster Park, for the felonies of:

Making a Terroristic Threat

Burglary in the 3rd degree

Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree

He was also charged with the misdemeanors of:

Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd degree

Petit Larceny (2 counts)

Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree

Criminal Trespass in the 3rd degree

and the violation of Trespass.

On May 24 at approximately 5 a.m., the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office received what would be the first of several reports of damage to local businesses in Ulster Park and Port Ewen. Businesses also claimed property had been stolen. In addition, American flags were also been stolen from the Veteran’s Memorial located at the Town of Esopus Town Hall.

An investigation into all the complaints concluded that the perpetrator was Steven Granger II. During the course of the investigation, Granger allegedly sent threatening emails to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the City of Philadelphia Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On May 28, members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant of Granger's residence and recovered stolen property. Granger was arrested and was subsequently arraigned in Ulster County Court and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear back at Ulster County Court on a future date and time.