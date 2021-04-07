Ulster County man charged with rape

On April 6, State Police Middletown arrested James Jones Jr., 37, of Lake Katrine, on the charges of:

third-degree rape (a felony)

endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

unlawful dealing with a child (misdemeanor)

A police investigation determined that on April 2, Jones took the victim to a local hotel and gave the individual alcohol and then raped the victim several times. The following morning, he transported the victim to Paramus, NJ where he left the victim. The victim was able to contact a relative who went to pick them up. The victim confided in a friend as to what happened, and he convinced them to contact the state police.

On April 6, the State Police Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) located James Jones Jr. in Port Ewen where he was subsequently arrested on the above listed charges. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Wallkill Court on April 28.