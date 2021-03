Women’s semi-professional soccer is coming to the area as the Hudson Valley Crusaders prepare to kick off its inaugural season on Saturday, May 8. The Crusaders, who will play their home games at Cantine Field in Saugerties, are holding tryouts for players 16-and up on the first two consecutive Saturdays in April, the 3rd and the 10th . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.