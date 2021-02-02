Saugerties police arrest man trying to break into home with machete

Yesterday afternoon at 2:12 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute on Sawmill Road in the town of Saugerties. The caller reported that she was locked in residence and a male subject was outside banging and whacking at her front door with a machete in an attempt to break in. The perpetrator, identified as 41-year-old Antonio Giordano of Saugerties, was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident. Police said the machete used in the incident was recovered from within Giordano’s residence. Giordano was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.

As a result of an issue with connectivity for a virtual arraignment, Giordano was released on his own recognizance by order of the Town Justice to return to court at a later date to answer his charges.