Shot largely in Ulster County, The Undoing premieres on HBO

The Wurts Street Bridge over the Rondout was the focal point for a dramatic sequence – including helicopter shots – in The Undoing, a miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant that has finally premiered on HBO, following extended delays on account of Covid-19. This production also involved temporary closure of Route 209, and some greenscreen scenes requiring more than 250 crew at TechCity . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.