“A Season in Hell” group exhibit at the Green Kill Gallery

“A Season in Hell,” featuring the work of Deirdre Day, David Fox, Stephen E. Lewis and Gary Mayer will be on display at the Green Kill Gallery from November 7-28. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The show will also include a special exhibition titled “The Inferno,” which was created by curator Gary Mayer exclusively for the gallery’s bathroom space.

The gallery is located at 229 Green kill Avenue in Kingston. For more information, contact 229greenkill@greenkill.org or call 347-689-2323.