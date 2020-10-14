New Paltz Police invite the public to Q&A

The New Paltz Police Department invites the community to Water Street Market on Thursday, October 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. Lieutenant Brianna Quigley and officer Cheryl Benjamin will be available to answer questions.

New Paltz Police Chief Robert Lucchesi, who took over as chief several months ago, has initiated these informal sessions with the public in an effort to foster communication between the department and the residents they work to serve and protect.

“There’s no agenda, we’re just there to talk, answer questions, listen,” said Lucchesi, who noted that they can have five members of the community show up or ten. “It’s been pretty well attended and I’m just happy to keep the conversation going and looking forward to having community members meet lieutenant Quigley and officer Benjamin if they haven’t already.