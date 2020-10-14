Get-out-the-vote virtual concert and rally

Community members, international performers, political representatives, candidates and activists have gathered for a reprise concert (this time, virtually) as Hudson Valley Votes comes together to get out the vote. Airing on Saturday, October 17 at 8 p.m., via HVV’s YouTube channel and social media, as well as via Radio Kingston, Radio Woodstock and others, this third annual concert-rally features local and international talent.

Filming took place at the Hutton Brickyards. Performers include: Justin Vivian Bond, Nels Cline, Brian Collazo, Abena Koomson-Davis, Jack DeJohnette, Gail Ann Dorsey, Energy Dance Co., Cheme Gastelum, Corey Glover, Amy Helm, Dave Holland, Norah Jones, Steve Jordan, Emily King, Joakim Lartey, Sean Lennon, Dan Littleton, Storey Littleton, John Medeski,Natalie Merchant, Jeremy Most, Meshell Ndegeocello, Ben Perowsky, Kate Pierson, Casey Ramos, Jackson Speller, Simi Stone and Rock Academy

Hudson Valley Votes is focused on inspiring the community to get out and vote for progressive causes as well as providing a platform for candidates and governing officials to address the voters directly through the power of music, art and activism. For more information, visit http://www.hudsonvalleyvotes.com.