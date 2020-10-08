Woodstock Library budget passes

In a non-dramatic Woodstock Library election, preliminary results show the budget passed 306-121, and the two unopposed candidates were elected to the board as of the October 1 election night. Still to be counted are 271 outstanding absentee ballots, which needed to be postmarked by September 30 and received by the library no later than October 8, according to library director Jessica Kerr.

Linda S. Lover, who ran to fill the board seat held by the retiring Selma Kaplan, received 263 votes. Jeffrey A. Collins, who ran for his first elected term after being appointed to fill a vacancy, received 257 votes.

Also counted were 14 write-in votes for eight individuals.

The $672,200 library operational budget re[resents a 1.83 percent spending increase, but because of $29,355 in surplus funds there was no increase in the tax levy.

Advertisement

The next library issue up for voters is on the general election ballot, when taxpayers will decide if the library can borrow up to $5.8 million for a new 12,500-square-foot building. The bond referendum will be on the back of the ballot in Woodstock.

Early voting for the general election starts October 24 at the Woodstock Community Center and regular voting November 3 will be at the usual polling places. For absentee ballots, contact Ulster County Board of Elections at 334-5470.