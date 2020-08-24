Suspect in thefts from parked cars in New Paltz arrested

New Paltz police have been investigating a series of burglaries and larcenies that occurred between July 14 and July 21. According to police chief Robert Lucchesi, the department received reports of a burglary and criminal mischief to a local car wash on two separate occasions and several reports of theft from parked vehicles.

Following a month-long investigation, probable cause was established to charge Dominick Teroni, 46, of Highland, with felony charges of burglary in the third degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, and several misdemeanor charges for petit larceny.

Teroni was located in Lloyd by New Paltz detectives and taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned by town justice James Bacon and sent to the Ulster County Jail with no bail.

Advertisement

The New Paltz police were assisted at the scene by the Lloyd police.