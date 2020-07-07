Four convenience store clerks arrested in underage alcohol sales sting

Four employees at local convenience stores were arrested by state police for selling alcohol to an undercover buyer.
The following were charged with prohibited sales of an alcoholic beverage and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree, both misdemeanors:
- Anahi Singh, 22, of Newburgh, an employee of Beekman Food Mart located at 2444 Route 55, Poughquag. Singh was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Beekman Court.
- Brian Mendez, 22, of Poughkeepsie, an employee of Lagrange Valero located at 1144 Route 55, Lagrange. Mendez was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Lagrange Court.
- Ram Pepakayala, 50, of Poughkeepsie, an employee of Sunoco Convenience Mart located at 740 Main St, Poughkeepsie. Pepakayala was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the town of Poughkeepsie Court.
- Roy Montenegro, 51, of Poughkeepsie, an employee of the 7-Eleven located at 266 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie. Montenegro was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the city of Poughkeepsie Court.