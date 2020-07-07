Lake Katrine man arrested after stealing and crashing three vehicles

On Sunday, June 28 the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Michael Harrington, 24, of Lake Katrine, for three counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Earlier that day, at approximately 4:20 a.m., troopers responded to County Route 6 in the town of Clermont for a report of a suspicious male at the caller’s residence. While patrolling the area for the subject, troopers were informed of a nearby rollover crash. The crashed vehicle, a 2005 Honda Civic, was located unattended. Continuing the search, troopers located a second motor vehicle, a 2005 Dodge Ram, down an earth embankment, where it had crashed into a tree.

A trooper with a bloodhound picked up the track from the second vehicle, which led from County Route 6 to Cedar Hill Road, where a third vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, was also found stolen and crashed a short distance from where it had been stored.

Advertisement

The dog then led troopers to a recreational camper nearby where the suspect was located and taken into custody without further incident.

Harrington was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for evaluation by Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and is scheduled to appear before the Clermont Court on July 16.