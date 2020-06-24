Balloon Festival postponed

The 29th annual Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival, scheduled for July 10-12, is being postponed until a later date in the fall of this year. The Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce is working with its partners on alternative formats to this event. The movement of the festival to the fall will still provide the majesty of hot-air balloons and an opportunity for attendees from around the region and beyond to safely participate in the event while enjoying all that the Hudson Valley offers.

Further details will be announced as soon as possible.

Anyone who has previously purchased tickets to attend the event, ride in a balloon,or participate as a vendor will be contacted to provide a refund.

“Our community could use an uplifting event like this right now, and we will continue to work towards delivering a terrific festival for our community this fall,” said Frank Castella Jr., the Dutchess County Chamber’s president and CEO.