Cosmic comeuppance

It was cold last night. It’s June. And we had a low of 34 degrees. That seems a bit extreme.

I griped about it on social media, as we do. The reactions were entertaining.

One friend agreed, saying he was in front of his fireplace and was not amused.

Another pointed out it was Franklin. Delaware County. Not surprising, she observed.

But the one that made me laugh was the former colleague who pointed out that Tuesday’s asteroid would likely take care of everything.

The way 2020 is going, I can believe just about anything.

