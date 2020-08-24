Village Voices are suspended for one week

As general editor of Village Voices, I have decided to call a one-week moratorium of our blog posts and decide meanwhile whether to continue this daily feature. If anyone in the audience wants to contribute their two cents’ worth to that discussion, please email me at geddy@hudsonvalleyone.com.
There are 3 comments
Did someone complain? Why? I think they are great and the writing is excellent.
I am a fan. I have been wondering how the Ulster Publishing venture will proceed. Woodstock Times is an instituion that had embraced other regional issues and now is coalescing into a broader reach…yet the local touch is still important. These are local voices and I follow RBW.
I enjoy Robert Burke Warren’s writings and reflections. They are a bright spot in this crazy world. I’m reading from Los Angeles, California and feel connected via the posts. My husband and I both lost our jobs – hubby now drives for PostMates and I’m looking for work. So no money to subscribe but I would watch a sponsor’s video ad (1 – 2 minutes) before reading a blog post. Could that help?
The old ways are not working and we must get creative to survive and thrive. Good luck!