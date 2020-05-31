Nothing more to say

A New York state senator’s picture made the news this week. The picture was taken by a Reuters photographer. He’s in agony, his eyes tight shut against the pepper the police have sprayed in his eyes, his arms pulled behind him by police officers taking him into custody.

State senator Zellnor Myrie of Brooklyn was peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. He is, according to a post from his colleague, state senator Jen Metzger, a peaceful, thoughtful, intelligent man.

He is a black man.

I can’t think of anything more to say. This is America.

Advertisement

Read more installments of Village Voices by Susan Barnett.