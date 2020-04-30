Register now for free virtual photography workshops for teens

The first series, offered last fall, was a tremendous success, culminating with public exhibitions where the young participants – novices all – were actually able to sell some of their work. A new eight-week series got underway Wednesday, April 29, taught entirely via Zoom classes. And while some of the slots are reserved for youth on probation or otherwise identified as at-risk by the Restorative Justice Center, enrollment in the course is open to anyone in the county aged 14 to 18 . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up by the end of April and save $10 off an annual subscription. Learn more