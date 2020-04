Woodstock town supervisor Bill McKenna said last week he had only seven volunteers to shop for items at Sunflower Natural Foods and deliver them to people who did not want to venture out of their homes. Word spread through hudsonvalleyone.com and other media outlets and people answered the call for help.“I was inundated with calls,” McKenna said.

Those who need items from Sunflower can call the supervisor’s office at 679-2113, extension 17. A volunteer will contact you about your order.

