Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market to open May 4

The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market will open its 2020 season on Monday, May 4. The market will run weekly on Monday afternoons from 3 to 6:30 p.m. in the pavilion at the Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum, 75 North Water Street in Poughkeepsie.

Though the main museum is closed to visitors at this time as part of “New York on Pause,” the Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum’s public farmers’ market has been deemed an essential business.

This pre-season market will offer farm-fresh spring greens and vegetables, herbs, apples, cider, baked good, eggs, poultry, vegetable plant starts, prepared food and more.

To ensure the safety of patrons, vendors and staff, the market is making several operational adjustments. Patrons should expect to abide by social distancing measures, including a separate entrance and exit to the pavilion, marked set-back lines at each vendor station, directional signage and marked spacing to ensure distancing in the cuing of lines. All vendors will be required to wear face masks and gloves, regularly disinfect their vendor stations, and offer pre-packaged produce and food products to minimize exposure. Patrons are asked to wear face masks in public and to understand that handling of food products is limited and must be done by vendors.

