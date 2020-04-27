Third Ulster County testing site opens in Midtown Kingston

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan over the weekend announced information about Ulster County’s third COVID-19 testing site located in Midtown Kingston in partnership with HealthAlliance. Located at 27 Grand Street, just off Broadway near the YMCA, the site will accommodate both walk-ins and drive-through testing. It will be open M-F from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An appointment is needed. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 test should call 845-303-2730. The phone hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

“This additional testing site in Midtown Kingston will expand accessibility by ensuring all residents have access to testing. By having both walk-in and drive-through testing options, we will increase our testing capacity and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Ryan said. “I want to thank HealthAlliance for their continued close partnership providing crucial support and resources to keep every Ulster County resident healthy and safe.”

Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer of HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley Dr. Michael Doyle said the site, WMCHealth’s fifth in the region, would serve Ulster County and surrounding communities. “To date, WMCHealth testing centers have cared for more 20,000 of our Hudson Valley neighbors, and we look forward to providing Ulster County residents with this vital service,” he said.

Earlier this week, County Executive Ryan spoke about the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 on communities of color. In response, he has directed the Ulster County Human Rights Commission to develop a plan and work with these communities to better ensure equity and access to information, treatment, and other resources. He said the new testing site aims to better serve residents and increase accessibility for those who may not have access to a vehicle by providing walk-in appointments.

Additionally, the mobile testing site at TechCity and Ellenville Hospital will continue to operate. Individuals seeking more information about these testing sites can visit: https://covid19. ulstercountyny.gov/mobile- testing/

According to the county executive’s office, residents permitted to enter the site will be met by a trained provider who will collect a sample for lab testing. After leaving the test site, residents should return home and limit interactions with others during this time. Those who are tested should plan to self-quarantine for up to 14 days and will receive self-quarantine guidelines at the collection site. It may take up to six days to receive test results back and individuals who receive tests will be notified by their doctor with the results. Both healthcare providers and law enforcement will be on site.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the mobile testing process, please visit: https://ulstercountyny.gov/ coronavirus

Ulster County COVID-19 Hotline: 845-443-8888

NYS Coronavirus Information Hotline: 888-364-3065

