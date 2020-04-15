Blue line to get a green stripe in New Paltz

New Paltz town police hope to be purchasing the department’s first hybrid vehicle in the near future. According to Lieutenant Robert Lucchesi, a request to order a Ford hybrid sports utility vehicle as a replacement for an older, solely gas-guzzling car will be made during the April 16 town council meeting. The money will come from SUNY impact aid, a relatively new source of funding intended to offset local government costs in host communities for state colleges. In the case of New Paltz, $150,000 is going to the village fire department, and $50,000 to the town . . .

