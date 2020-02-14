Mohonk Preserve appoints Kevin Case as new president and CEO

Land and water conservation leader Kevin Case has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Mohonk Preserve. He brings extensive public engagement and advocacy experience in land and water conservation and strong relationships with the New York land trust community to this position.

“The Mohonk Preserve staff has done an incredible job, working hard and staying true to our mission, since the departure of longtime President and CEO Glenn Hoagland in September 2019,” said Mohonk Preserve Board Chair Russ Clune. “Our search committee interviewed many talented candidates for this leadership position and Kevin proved to have the best fit and experience for the critical task of continuing our work. We are thrilled to have him join us.” Mohonk Preserve’s Board engaged national executive search firm Kittleman & Associates to conduct the search for the Preserve’s new President and CEO.

Over the past 12 years, Case has held various leadership roles at the Land Trust Alliance, where he currently is Eastern Division Director of Field Programs, leading a team working across a 32-state region with nearly 750 land trusts. Prior to joining the Land Trust Alliance, Case was a Natural Resource Planner at the National Park Service in Connecticut, where he led diverse community-based studies focused on long-term management of nationally significant riverways and long-distance trails. Previously he was Executive Director of the Farmington River Watershed Association, where the strategic partnerships he formed achieved broad consensus and action on fundamental river issues including water supply, instream habitat, and recreational activities.

Advertisement

“It’s deeply inspiring to have this opportunity to work with Mohonk Preserve’s incredibly dedicated staff, enthusiastic volunteers and visionary board as we guide the Preserve into the future,” Case noted. “I am honored to continue the work that is being done to protect this iconic Shawangunk Mountains landscape that is beloved by so many.”

Case will assume his responsibilities as President and CEO of Mohonk Preserve on April 6, 2020.

Like what you're reading? Only a fraction of the content from each issue of New Paltz Times is posted online. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .