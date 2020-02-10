Village to New Paltz residents: Do not drink the water

The following emergency notice has been issued by the Village of New Paltz:

The Village of New Paltz has received several odor complaints from various locations within the Village of New Paltz Water District. As a precaution, the Village of New Paltz and Town of New Paltz water districts are issuing a Do Not Drink Advisory and recommend you drink bottled water from a certified source until water district personnel can determine that the water is safe to drink. It is recommended that you do not use the tap water for drinking, cooking or making ice. The village is currently investigating the source of the odors and will provide updates as information is available. For more information, please contact the Village of New Paltz at 255-1980 or the Ulster County Health Department at 845-340-3010.

Mayor Tim Rogers, in a letter, said the advisory is precautionary, and that there “have been no indications that our municipal water in its highly pressurized system has been contaminated or that the water is harmful.”

The mayor acknowledged “not being able to pinpoint what is going on is rightfully frustrating for residents. Staff will continue to sample and focus on this issue.” He also reiterated the request that anyone noticing a strange odor in their water should contact one of the agencies listed above.

3:55 p.m. update:

There is now a potable water tanker in the Village Hall parking lot, located at 25 Plattekill Avenue. Residents and businesses are welcome to bring their own vessels and stock up on water as needed. More will be available if necessary.

All schools and offices in the New Paltz Central School District will be closed tomorrow, February 11. Out of district transportation will be provided at the usual scheduled times.

5:15 update:

Don’t use tap water for drinking, cooking or making ice. Bathing, showering, washing your dishes or clothes is OK according to county officials.

Samples of water have been taken in numerous locations around the service area, including the water treatment plant. Results expected in a day or so.

The Village is now working with State and County officials coordinating water distribution to residents. At present, at Village Hall, there is a 6000 gallon water tanker with drinking water available. It’s self serve and you must use your own containers. Bottled water will arrive to the same location at Village Hall later today. There will be additional locations throughout the village.

The village Facebook page is a good place to check for the latest updates.

