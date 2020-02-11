Pearl Moon rising at old Wok n’ Roll/Harmony

Less than a year after its closing, former night spot Harmony Cafe and its adjoining Wok ’n Roll restaurant at 50 Mill Hill Road, is under the new ownership of Scott and Betsy Mitchell.

The Mitchells moved from Michigan to Woodstock in 2015 to be closer to their grandchildren and proudly consider Woodstock their new hometown. The couple closed on the property January 30 and renovation is already underway in what will become Pearl Moon, a moderately priced restaurant, bar and music venue. “We understand what Harmony represented to the community as a gathering place for local musicians, poets and artists,” the Mitchells said. “We fully intend to continue this tradition, having spent time at Harmony and befriending [former owner] Sha Wu.”

The restaurant part will feature items similar to diner food from around brunch to the dinner hour, then transition into more of a menu you’d find at a music venue, though Scott Mitchell said the menu isn’t yet finalized. On the side closest to Pine Grove Street which featured a takeout window in recent years, Mitchell plans to have a large dance floor.

Advertisement

“Our hope is that we want to have it as a venue for local music,” Mitchell said.

The interior by Erin Cadigan, former co-owner of the White Dove Rockotel, will be “completely different” from what regulars were used to seeing, he said. Mitchell said he plans to preserve as much of the dining area’s exterior with the large windows overlooking Mill Hill Road, because it was once home to Dot’s snack bar and later Duey’s, and has some sentimental value for town natives.

The Mitchells are aiming for a summer opening.

Like what you're reading? Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Woodstock Times is posted online. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .