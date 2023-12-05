The ‘‘Our towns’’ column is compiled each month by Carol Johnson of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection. The entries have been copied from the December issues of the New Paltz Independent. To get a closer look at these newspapers of the past, visit the staff of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection at the Elting Memorial Library at 93 Main Street in New Paltz, or call 255-5030.

Thanks to the energy of the United Hudson Electric Corporation the Wallkill Valley has developed a mile-wide lake, and waterfall of at least 125 feet. The lake, which is known as Sturgeon Pool, extends from Dashville to Rifton and is the result of opening the coffer dam at Dashville and allowing the water to reach the permanent dam at Rifton. The beautiful lake was rapidly formed, when the coffer dam was thrown open. A few days ago the water reached the top of the lower dam and now a foot and a half of water is running over the dam to form a cataract with a height of 125 to 150 feet. Part of the lake extends to within 15 feet of the road, in addition to which Dashville Falls is foaming with its accustomed beauty. It is said that the leaks in the dam will disappear in time, when the sections, in which the dam was built to allow for the expansion and contraction due to frost and heat, have settled into place. In the power house there are three dynamos. The process of testing these is going on — what electricians call “drying out.” It is expected that in a week or two all three will be ready for use. The plant at Rifton will then be a working part of the system of the United Hudson electric Corporation, which is supplying electricity throughout the Hudson Valley.

Sturgeon Pool, as the lake is called that has been formed by the Rifton Dam, gets its name from the fact that before the dam was built at Eddyville, sturgeons used to swim up the Wallkill.

James O. Lefevre has received three blue ribbons from Storrs Egg Laying Contest for three hens in last year’s contest, each of which has laid over 220 eggs during the year. This pen has been sold to Marinus Petersen.

Marinus Petersen and family have moved Perth Amboy to their newly purchased farm on Tricor Avenue. Mr. Petersen is an accomplished violinist and will be an acceptable addition to New Paltz musical circles.

The chicken supper and dance given by the ladies of St. Joseph’s Church in the Opera House Tuesday evening was very successful. $342 was netted. Thomas Shay of Clintondale won a solid gold watch. Wm. Kierce who recently purchased the Dewitt Depuy house, won a live turkey.

The marriage of Miss Margaret E. LeFevre and Louis D.B. LeFevre took place on Tuesday, December 18, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Andries LeFevre, the parents of the bride. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Dr. Clapp assisted by the Rev. George LeFevre, uncle of the groom. Only immediate relatives of the bride and groom were present. The bride was charmingly dressed in a dark blue travelling gown and carried a bouquet of sweet peas. The house was attractively decorated. The presents included a chest of silver, cut glass, several checks and gold pieces and numerous other gifts. Miss LeFevre is widely popular in this village and in Newburgh where she has lived for several years. She has taken an active part in the Church of Our Fathers of which her brother is pastor. Mr. LeFevre is a graduate of Harvard and served in the French Army during the war. After the ceremony Mr. and Mrs. LeFevre left on a trip to New York and Washington and will be at home on January 1, at Niagara, North Carolina. Miss LeFevre was given several showers by different societies of the church.

The Christmas toys which are being sold this year came largely from Germany. Three-fourths are said to come from Nuremberg which is the toy making center of the world.

The sale of Christmas seals at the school is progressing most satisfactorily. One hundred fifty sheets of one hundred seals have been given out to children of the school and to students of the normal department. In the grades the children are raising money for a poster to be given to the grade turning the largest amount of money, and the spirit of competition is keen Both the children and the normal girls who are selling the seals with such pleasing results are to be congratulated for their efforts.

Camp Wallkill has opened for the holidays. There have been about ten boys are the camp.

Miss Eliza Marks and Miss Sarah Deyo are spending the winter in Bermuda. They have taken a cottage 300 feet from the ocean at high tide and the best bathing beach in the island, and within walking distance of Hamilton city, where supplies are procured. The Christmas temperature of Bermuda ranges from 70 to 84 degrees.

Thanks to the thoughtful kindness of Miss Jamison, everyone at the County Farm was given a real Christmas dinner on Christmas Day with turkey and all the accessories.

The fine cedar tree which stands at the intersection of Main and Chestnut Streets as our community Christmas tree this year, was given by Elting Harp. It was set up by the New Paltz Electric Light Company, under the direction of a committee of which Edward Maclaury was chairman. The electric lights surmounted by an electric star, that at night illuminate the tree, are the property of the Block Dance Committee.

The fire siren will be blown at 12 Midnight on December 31, to usher the old year out and the new year in.