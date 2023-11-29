Say goodbye to traditional holiday cards by attending Chromatic Studios’s first Pop-Up Cards workshop, where participants will learn a variety of folded and pop-up techniques like flower fold, pocket fold, map fold, star fold, and others. Decorated papers and all materials are included. In the past year, Chromatic Studios has hosted dozens of free collage nights called Hodgepodge Collage, relaxing and meditative open studio nights for collaging where all materials, cardstock, and light refreshments are provided.

Jocelyn Bergen and her husband Andrew opened this unique house concert and art workshop venue on O’Neil Street last year, and the dynamic space presents the opportunity for up to 25 people, with a house drum kit, a bass with an amp, a piano, and a stage. They have regular jazz jams on Sunday evenings. Check out their next show, Lisa Markley’s 60th Birthday Bash, on January 13th. Visit chromatic-studios.com for more information.