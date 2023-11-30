Phoenicia gets into the holiday spirit this Saturday with its town-wide Winter Open House celebration. This year’s free-to-all festivities begin with a Phoenicia Library performance by Uncle Rock at noon, followed by two old-timey Christmas movies, Max Fleisher’s animated classic Christmas Comes But Once a Year (1936) and the British version of Scrooge (1935) directed by Henry Edwards and starring Seymour Hicks. The movies will screen from 2-4pm at the Phoenicia Playhouse, with popcorn and cider provided.

After the movies, the parade lines up at Phoenicia Elementary School at 4pm, making its way to the Ice Cream Depot on Main Street for the tree lighting ceremony which begins at 5pm. Then a party for the public kicks off at Parish Hall from 5:30-8pm. All day, Phoenicia shops will be offering special treats and holiday cheer.