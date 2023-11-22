Recently, community surveys have been used in the Saugerties Central School District (SCSD) for everything from school security to dress codes to the hiring of administrators. The district recently completed another survey, this one more broadly covering the future of the SCSD.

The results of the survey, along with numerous parent and community workshops and meetings with various local civic organizations, were discussed by superintendent Dan Erceg during a meeting of the board of education held at Grant D. Morse Elementary School on Tuesday, November 14.

The first question for the community, fittingly, was “What do you love about Saugerties?”

“The Saugerties area, just in general, not necessarily our schools,” Erceg said, noting that respondents — including students — liked the abundance of special events like festivals, sports, library; the feeling of community support; the arts; natural beauty; and that Saugerties is a friendly, welcoming, small town.”

“One person in particular from the library board spoke about how, like 1950’s Americana, she walks every day, she says hi to people and everybody’s friendly.”

Next, respondents were asked about the skills and qualities a graduate of Saugerties High School should have. Answers included motivation, critical thinking, financial literacy, wise decision-making, empathy, sense of self, conflict resolution, ethics, civic responsibility, emotional intelligence, exposure to a wide range of opportunities including trades and lifelong sense of learning.

“I just read an article recently about how emotional intelligence is extremely important in group dynamics,” Erceg said. “And successful groups communicate effectively, not necessarily on their phones, but person-to-person.”

Promoting trades as a career option was also noted by respondents to a question about how the district can improve, alongside reducing the stigma of attending BOCES courses, identifying internships, creating more opportunity for academic growth at the elementary level, ensuring all students are seen, tackling bullying, diversifying staff to better reflect the student population, and deepening connections with community organizations.

“Not everybody needs to go to college,” Erceg said. “Getting a job out of high school is a sign of success too. Going into a trade school is success…And reducing the stigma of going to BOCES: I do think that there’s been progress over that since I was a student, but that position did come up.”

In relation to community connections, Erceg said that was already in the works.

“Some of the (community) organizations said that they had scholarships or essay opportunities, and they’re just not getting the volume of applicants that they’ve had in the past,” he said. “And then the American Legion has a phenomenal museum within a walking distance. So how do we capitalize on those things?”

Finally, respondents were asked about their concerns for the district 5-10 years from now. Their answers included financial issues, declining student enrollment, ensuring a more inclusive environment, bullying, increasing the sense of belonging, increasing parent engagement and reaching every student.

“These are the types of questions and conversations that we’re going to be having going forward, particularly with strategic planning coming up,” Erceg said, adding that he’d recently met with Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger, and had plans to meet with Assembly-member Sarahahna Shrestha, Senator Michelle Hinchey, and staff of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which came about thanks to an email sent by a Cahill student to President Joe Biden. That student will join Erceg in the phone call with Schumer’s staff.

“It was very well written,” Erceg said. “She commented on how one of (Biden’s) speeches is empowering her to keep her drive going forth in her effort…It’s going to be a really cool opportunity.”

The next meeting of the SCSD school board will take place at Lawrence M. Cahill Elementary School on Tuesday, December 12, beginning with a “Meet the Board” mixer at 6 p.m.