Hearth fires and porch lights: The luminous path to civil society

In the theater of civilization, we stand on what some dub the pinnacle, eyes cast upon a sprawling landscape of concrete and dreams. As nightfall dons its cloak, twinkling lights make their debut like candles in a cosmic church. The slender crescent moon takes its bow on the cosmic stage, while shadows become the curtains of impending dark. Yet, listen keenly, for amid the soothing lullabies of dusk, a dissonant note rings out — the rusty screech of fear’s door creaking ajar.

As Plato said, “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” Our civilization, derived from the very essence of ‘civil,’ connotes more than towering skyscrapers and complex networks of governance. It whispers of an ethos: An unwritten social contract of courtesy, tolerance and compassion. Those lights punctuating the terrain below don’t merely illumine our roads; they are the metaphorical hearth fires of our collective spirit, undulating in the fog of current times, where Israel grapples with its identity and Ukraine battles for its soul.

However, in these anxious hours, a political mist creeps in, shrouding the luminescence we’ve worked so hard to maintain. Our community dissolves into shadowy outlines, obscured by the miasma of divisive elections and policy debates. It’s as if the dimmer switch on our consciousness has been turned low, leaving us squinting at the dawn of uncertain tomorrows.

“Our greatest glory is not in ever falling, but in rising every time we fall,” Confucius reminds us. Civilization isn’t a race to dominate the skies or amass territories; it’s not the art of creating monoliths but of molding morality.

It is not in conquering others but in mastering ourselves.

In this pivotal era, when the international stage has grown murky with the antics of political players who’ve regressed to childhood bullying, it becomes crucial to reclaim our term — civil. We’ve seen how incivility becomes policy, how it manifests in territorial disputes like those in Israel and Ukraine, conflicts ignited and perpetuated by an absence of civil dialogue and mutual respect.

Martin Luther King Jr. wisely proclaimed, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.” Therefore, let us each reignite the luminous flame of civility. Like watchmen at night, we can fend off the encroaching gloom, offering safe passage to those feeling lost in this global maze. Bullies, after all, skulk in darkness; they retreat when brought to light.

So, join me in flicking on our society’s proverbial porch light, laying out the welcome mat of kindness and understanding. Let it be an open invitation for neighbors near and far to join us in constructive conversation to create a more illuminated world.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Giving thanks

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, I wish to give my many thanks, along with my sincere appreciation to all the sponsors, volunteers and players who made the Saugerties Athletic Association’s (SAA) 32nd annual Sawyer Motors/Sawyer Chevy Golf Tournament an overwhelming success.

The tournament was once again a sell-out and a financial success for the 32nd consecutive year.

Many thanks to our tournament lead sponsor Bob and Larry Siracusano for their tremendous show of generosity to the SAA. Both are truly remarkable individuals. We are most fortunate and lucky to have both of them as part of our great community.

Additionally, John and Sara Smith, proprietors of Rip Van Winkle Country Club, the venue host. Their current show of support and generosity continues to be unprecedented, as it has been for the past 32 years, from the Smith Family!

The combined hundreds of businesses, organizations and individuals who have taken various levels of sponsorship each year, along with those who have donated and contributed prizes, gifts, etc. and the 80 players, some, who have participated since year one. Thank you for your continued support and generosity.

My many thanks to the tournament committee, along with the other volunteers who play vital roles and work the tournament the day of. To all of you, your tireless efforts, dedication, support and generosity has been unprecedented. I, nor any one person, could ever do without each and every one of you.

None of this would be possible if it were not for all the aforementioned, all for the benefit of the SAA, our youth and community. I can never begin to extend the amount of thanks and appreciation equal to your support and generosity.

I wish everyone a very happy, healthy and safe holiday season, along with hopes you are able to enjoy the season and the wonders of Christmas to its fullest with family and friends. May 2024 be the year you are blessed with happiness and good health, along with being your best year yet. Thank you all, again, and ALL THE BEST TO THE BEST!!

Greg Chorvas, Chairman

SAA Golf Tournament

Could this topple the whole community?

Did Governor Hochul match immigrants in NYC to jobs here? What are these jobs? (Are they available to Kingston residents?) How many people are there? Where are they from? Do we know their intentions?

Do we know about their health? Do they speak English? Are they men, women, families?

Does the governor understand our housing situation? Is she going to create “affordable” housing unavailable to our employed homeless? Will children need day care, English as a second language (ESL)? Will they be in a special location, overcrowding a specific school?

In 1980, a committee brought a refugee Laotian family here. Health and school were concerns. Families from Vietnam were sponsored by different groups. I went to Kingston High School (KHS) with our oldest student. The school was unprepared; I became the sole ESL department for any student from any unusual country. A committee member, a teacher, joined me.

On a Monday, our 14-year-old student said, “The baby was hot since Friday.” We took the baby to the doctor with the student to translate. The doctor was ready to report the family for child abuse because of the deep scratches on the child’s back until conversation revealed it was a custom to break the skin to let out the fever!

Some families that went through such trauma we were concerned about possible adult and family suicide.

I continued to tutor with an official ESL program. Several years ago, after 23 years, I retired. We hear from the family we sponsored and other students. They and their children have done well and appreciate America.

The school system — especially KHS is in a crisis. The news and younger friends with children and grandchildren say children are bullied and injured by other students, and whole classes are bullied by unhappy teachers. Could this topple the whole community?

Martha Pearson

Kingston

The language of wisdom

My humility is so false, it doesn’t even fool me.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

The voices of the voters

The wins for women’s human rights are a cause for celebration, but it is discouraging, no, shocking that so many voters still supported Republicans, err, Trumpublicans after all they’ve put us through these last seven years in their quest to destroy our government.

Democrats need to hold Republicans’ feet to the fire over the abortion issue, and Biden should use every opportunity he gets to remind voters that Trump is responsible for placing no less than three justices on the Supreme Court who voted to overthrow Rowe when they stated that they wouldn’t.

I see every vote for any Republican as a vote to burn the house down and undo all the social, economic and environmental progress we’ve made since FDR.

Yes, as of now, Biden’s poll numbers are low which only furthers or fuels his unpopularity; however, his policies are on a “winning streak” which contrasts to his possible opponent — again, tfg has no positive vibe whatsoever about the country nor the economy, he’s already in big trouble with the law. He’s twisting in the wind in the courts of law and yet “ahead” in the polls among Republicans?

Something does not add up. And, if the GOP nominates him, we would be assured of the saying that we all have the right in this great country to be “so stupid.” But why?

I’ll vote again for Biden if only to keep out the alternative. Sure, Democrats need to improve their “messaging” and there is a lot of misinformation/nonsense being put out there that can cloud the stellar accomplishments of President Biden and his party in Congress. In the meantime, who would fill his shoes if he did step aside? Realistically, no-one.

Again, I reiterate, this anti-abortion issue has lifted unpopular “Old Joe Biden” to victory despite being too “old” to govern according to MAGAt oddsmakers/polls. Too bad the unpopular old fool (did we mention how old he is and how unpopular?) didn’t step aside last year in favor of an unspecified younger candidate.

It’s Biden and democracy or Trump and fascism where retribution to punish his critics appears to be his platform. So, less hand-wringing and/or bed-wetting and more work on getting out our vote please: That’s all there is.

Finally, Happy Thanksgiving to all HV1 staff, newspaper readers, letter writers and of course, the letter readers. Peacefulness always!

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

A heartfelt thanks from the Maya Gold Foundation

The Board of Directors of the Maya Gold Foundation would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters for a warm, thoughtful, and fun evening during our fundraiser on November 8th. In addition to a beautiful tribute to Maya, we were also able to celebrate the teens of our Youth Action Team and the work they are doing to promote and normalize issues pertaining to teen mental health. In the lush venue of The Greenhouses at Audrey’s Farmhouse, with classical music by the Plattekill Quartet, comprised of SUNY New Paltz students, and the soul, New Orleans funk and swing of renowned local band Soul Purpose, participants were nourished as well as entertained.

Thanks so much to SUNY President Darrell Wheeler for his presentation, and to Gardiner Town Supervisor Marybeth Majestic and New Paltz School Superintendent Steven Gratto for their attendance. Thanks to our sponsors: M&T Bank, Take the Leap Dance Studio, Little Light of Mine, Hudson Valley Real Estate Genies, Dawes Septic and Repair, the Rotary Club of Southern Ulster, Handmade and More, Ridgeline Realty, Wellness Embodied, The Disgruntled Chef, Integral Building, The Law Offices of Robert F. Rich Jr. and Rock and Snow. Thanks also to these businesses for providing raffle items: Barner Books, Jacob’s Music, Mountain Brauhaus Restaurant and Crust and Magic.

A very special thank you to all the artists who donated work for our silent auction. This provided a beautiful backdrop to the event in addition to helping us to raise funds. Looking forward to seeing everyone again next year!

Mala Hoffman

on behalf of the Board of Directors Maya Gold Foundation

Use caution on our roads

The Ulster County Traffic Safety Board would like to remind the public that fall brings with it many changes that can affect our safety as we drive, walk or bike. We encourage everyone to stay vigilant, be aware and use caution on our roads, so that we can all safely get to where we’re going.

One of these seasonal changes is the end of Daylight Savings Time, which means longer nights and sunsets before 5 p.m. Drivers can have trouble adjusting to the new sleep schedule and may become drowsy. It is also harder to see pedestrians and people on bikes, so if you’re driving, you should expect pedestrians and bikes at any time and place. If you’re a walker, never assume that a driver has seen you. Establish eye contact or adjust your activity to make sure drivers are aware of your presence. You can also wear fluorescent colors during the day and clothes with reflective material to increase your visibility when walking at night.

In addition, deer activity is very high in November as hunting and mating season begins, and collisions between deer and vehicles increase by as much as 16% in the week after the time change. Animals are particularly active at sunrise and sunset, which is when crashes are most likely to occur.

Finally, leaves and debris are likely to be on the highway — when wet, leaves can be as slippery as snow and ice. It’s also illegal under state law to move any debris, including yard waste and snow, onto the highway — so don’t blow your leaves into the street!

Our purpose at the Traffic Safety Board is to advance traffic and transportation safety for all road users through study, advocacy and public education. We prioritize safety concerns based on the relative risks to people using major modes of transportation such as walking, cycling and other non-motorized and motorized vehicles.

We usually meet on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Ulster County Legislative Chambers on the 6th floor of the Ulster County Office Building at 244 Fair Street, Kingston. Meetings are open to the public and every meeting begins with an opportunity for public comment. We encourage you to attend and voice your concerns regarding traffic safety. Meeting agendas are available on the web at https://ulstercountyny.gov/traffic-safety-board.

Eric Kight

Chairman, Ulster County Traffic Safety Board

New Saugerties police chief should reflect the diversity and changing needs of the community

The Saugerties Town Board has an extraordinary opportunity in hiring a new police chief who will reflect the diversity and changing needs of our community.

It is important that the board hold focus groups, akin to public hearings, to gain insight into the qualifications of a new chief which are vital to the people represented.

The town board must not act in a vacuum which closes out the community and will serve to build mistrust just as a new chief is starting in their position.

It is imperative that the board spread a very wide net to help attract women and minority candidates who have been sorely lacking from leadership positions in our department. Where have you advertised? Are you contacting police departments in areas with larger minority populations — NYC, Albany, Poughkeepsie and reaching out to minority leaders.

This moment is an opportunity for the town board to implement a citizens advisory board as was suggested by the Saugerties Police Reform and Reinvention Committee after several meetings with community members and to review the policies of the department as a whole under the guidance of experts in current policing practices.

Jo Galante Cicale

Saugerties

Dave Clegg’s legacy

Thank you to Dave Clegg for remaining his dignified self despite relentless attacks on the district attorney’s office. Upon taking office in 2020, Dave had to respond to a new state law that required prosecutors to hand over all evidence to the defense in a shortened time period. Any delay caused by other law enforcement agencies or labs was imputed to the DA’s office. All across the state, the new discovery law led to cases being dismissed and assistant district attorneys leaving in droves because of the new time frames and additional work. Unfortunately, the local press failed to provide context for their stories about cases, leading many readers to assume that this was an Ulster County issue rather than statewide.

More importantly, I want to thank Dave for being a man with a lifetime commitment of making the world a better place. As a law student at the University of Buffalo, Dave clerked for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, working on appeals to challenge the death penalty. Fresh out of law school with lucrative job offers, Dave instead worked for VISTA, the domestic Peace Corps, for $340 a month. Assigned to work with the Lakota Sioux tribe in western Nebraska and South Dakota, he worked to bring justice for Native Americans. As a VISTA volunteer, he won landmark cases including the highest civil rights verdict in the history of Nebraska.

In the Hudson Valley, Dave has worked tirelessly to lift up the community, especially young people. Whether on the board of Family of Woodstock or the Ulster County Human Rights Commission or organizing youth — law enforcement basketball games, Dave has championed ways to give voice to the voiceless and spotlight the unseen. Without fanfare or braggadocio, Dave has done more for our community than most. That will be Dave Clegg’s legacy.

Christine Dinsmore

Saugerties

Will we ever know

I foiled for a copy of the conclusion of attorney Wong-Pan’s investigation relating to the complaint made by town board member Bennet Ratcliff of sexual harassment and ethics violation against supervisor Bill McKenna. I did this after reading in HV1 an article discussing the results of the investigation. In the article, Ratcliff said there were “material inaccuracies.” The attorney [Wong-Pan] said she had informed Ratcliff [that] the report was final and not open for further edits. However, she acknowledged [that] Ratcliff ’s proposed changes were “substantive” and that he had requested changes to some statements made by McKenna and disputed others.”

In the article, McKenna stated “that an independent investigation has cleared him of charges of sexual harassment.” I foiled for the copy to get a better understanding of its conclusion. However, McKenna denied my foil request. What happened to transparency? What is he hiding?

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Between the river and the sea

Hudson Valley One displays glaring political and editorial bias on its front page by running the headline, “Between the river and the sea,” which is the first half of the call for the destruction of the state of Israel by the Palestinian Arabs. The subhead, “Searching for a ceasefire in Gaza,” or some variation could well have been the headline, as could a more relevant mention of 400 protesters in Kingston. This bias casts a pall over the otherwise competent coverage of the demonstration. In publishing stories like this, the editors of Hudson Valley One should think carefully about whether they want to represent and appeal to all the residents of the Hudson Valley.

Howard Schamest

Woodstock

Please stop committing genocide for me

Regarding Ellen Levine’s letter to the editor: “Israel is fighting for us all.” Is Ms. Levine in her plea to “accept Israel into the family of nations”, actually not cognizant that Israel was admitted to the UN “family of nations,” way back on 05/11/49? Is it possible that if Israel recognized Palestine as a state, like the UN and as 139 of its member states did in 2012, the reverse might happen, whereby Palestine might recognize Israel? Of course what makes that extremely unlikely is Israel keeping Gaza’s 1.5 million people in a congested open-air-prison, allowing just enough food in (measured by calories) to keep them from starving to death and many other perpetual violations of international law. Regarding Ms. Levine’s statement “Israel is fighting for us all,” please stop with the BS. I don’t believe for a moment Israel is fighting for me by slaughtering 12,000 Palestinian civilians so far, 5,000 of which are innocent children, bombing hospitals, ambulances, journalists, UN facilities, snipers shooting hospital patients through their windows, allowing infants to die en masse in their incubators because the electricity was intentionally cut off, bombing doctors’ homes, wiping out entire families, and making Gaza uninhabitable, all serious violations of international law.

Ms. Levine fails to recognize that the Hamas October 7 event, though despicable and similar to the much larger Nazi event in “Kristallnacht”, does not give a right to commit genocide against innocent Palestinian civilians. Apparently, Netanyahu’s niece, Ruth Ben-Artzi, a Providence college professor and Middle East expert, feels the same way and is calling for an immediate ceasefire (The Boston Globe) as are many other peacemakers, including Jews, Israelites and Rabbis alike (Democracy Now). Ms. Levine and the criminal Netanyahu administration fail to recognize, that history shows apartheid states, like Israel, don’t usually end well as the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. and Bishop Tutu will affirm.

Steve Romine

Woodstock

Too many chances

Current polling says that a majority of American voters are willing to give Donald Trump a second chance at the White House. To a large, apparent minority, that course seems like madness, given his declared plans for a second term: retribution against his perceived enemies, with threats of executions and “annihilation”; dismantling of federal agencies and firing of civil servants who would be replaced by his sycophants; bending the Department of Justice into his personal army of prosecutors and defenders; and putting into place structures that could keep him in office beyond a second term. If this sounds like a blueprint for dismantling democracy, yes.

To predict a second Trump administration, we can look to the example of Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, another world leader who was given a second chance — actually, a fourth chance. Under the country’s parliamentary system, he returned as prime minister in 2022. With pressure from far-right parties in his coalition, he immediately pushed judicial “reform” measures that incited huge demonstrations and protests from civil and military leaders who claimed that Israeli democracy would be scuttled, and Netanyahu’s true goal was to protect himself from ongoing investigations of his actions. In the meantime, the country’s enemies would take advantage of the disruption and lack of focus on security.

How has this bargain worked out for Israelis?

Trump and Netanyahu are both leaders who are willing to sacrifice their peoples’ well being, rights and security for their own obsessions with power. Both are defying their countries’ institutions and relying on extremists to gain and keep power.

If Americans elect Trump in 2024, how will his second chance work out for us? In 2017, lukewarm Trump supporters urged the skeptical public to “give him a chance.” Then came Charlottesville. Another chance. And the failed attacks on Obamacare. Another chance. And the Covid lies and divisiveness. And election lies and divisiveness. And January 6. How many chances…?

Tom Denton

New Paltz

Conserve missing in proposed Woodstock zoning

Nick Henderson’s article on Woodstock’s zoning reported that the proposed amendments would require half of the land in a major subdivision to be conserved. Although the term “conserve” is used nine times throughout the proposed subdivision regulations, no definition of the word conserve is provided. The use of the term conserve appears more aspirational rather than as a requirement or condition for land use.

The dictionary definition of conserve is “protect (something, especially an environmentally or culturally important place or thing) from harm or destruction.” In the context of a properly executed and permanent conservation easement, with a stewardship plan and enforcement mechanism, the term conserve is properly used. But a conservation easement is only one of three options provided by the proposed subdivision regulations for open space protections and management.

A second option: A declaration of covenants and deed restrictions, merely restricts additional dwelling units and may be no more restrictive than the existing zoning regulations. Restricting additional dwellings may not conserve or protect environmentally or culturally important place or things any more effectively than existing zoning.

The third option: All covenants and deed restriction(s) shall be noted on all approved, filed plats, seems even less restrictive. “Approval or conditional approval shall include town expectations for long-term maintenance of the required open space,” provides no guidance about what the town expects for long-term maintenance of required open space. This provision is rather vague and undefined, and fails to meet the expectations of stewardship and enforcement implied by conserve.

Ken Panza

Woodstock

+$6 million in sewer grants during last nine years

The Village of New Paltz just received its eighth grant award to repair sewer mains during the last nine rounds. The grant assistance comes from the Federal government (HUD) via the Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG).

November 2023: $857,550 award

November 2022: $867,450 award

December 2021: $918,750 award

May 2021: $808,875 award

2019 applied and wiffed (sad emoji)

December 2018: $750,000 award

December 2017: $750,000 award

December 2016: $600,000 award

December 2015: $600,000 award

Thank you Governor Hochul and Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas from NYS Homes & Community Renewal.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

A letter of thanks from Marybeth Majestic

My sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who came out to vote on November 7 and to my opponent Scott Arnold for conceding the race for Gardiner town supervisor.

This election, numerous people were deeply engaged and attentive to local issues which confirms my faith in democracy. Moving onward over the next two years, I look forward to serving Gardiner’s residents and continuing to improve the town we all love. I hope that some of the negative energy that came out during the campaign can be meaningfully redirected into positive outcomes. You can do that by actively participating in town either by joining boards and commissions or by attending meetings.

I welcome you to stop by town hall and introduce yourself, let me know what is on your mind. Together we can keep Gardiner the amazing town that it is.

Marybeth Majestic

Gardiner

Divisiveness

The British perpetuated a military occupation of India from 1858 until 1947 — about 89 years. Through the non-violent civil-disobedience lead primarily by Mahatma Gandhi, India won its Independence after a 27-year campaign. Perhaps the Palestinian authorities could consider India’s example. Certainly, their current strategy that they’ve been subscribing to for 75 years has not been effective.

That being said, I can’t help but notice the tsunami of divisiveness coming at us from all directions. Politically, the Democrats demonize the Republicans and the Republicans demonize the Democrats. We have vaxxers and anti-vaxxers. We have the Russia/Ukraine war. We have trans versus anti-trans. We have the Israel/Hamas war.

All of these things, and many more, are dividing our population often with heated and irrational emotions. Friendships are being stressed and some family relationships are being negatively affected. America has mostly been a country where people of differing views could discuss, debate or argue their differences in a respectful way and not alienate or vilify the other. Whatever happened to courtesy and mutual respect? Why can’t we respectfully disagree without all the hostility? When taken to the extreme, people have killed each other over a disagreement.

Is this really the way we want to be? We have created a nation of contentiousness and tension. How about we all act and speak and debate or disagree with some appreciable degree of gentleness? How about when we write letters to a newspaper, we express our views respectfully of our community members even when our thoughts and feelings are at odds. It seems as though the divisiveness in the world is the real pandemic that has infected many of us. How about we move forward with a greater consciousness of this dynamic? How about we all be a bit more civil with each other?

Donzello Berelli

New Paltz

Manifest your destiny

1. Envision a land full of people who welcome you with open arms. Better yet, envision the land as empty and free for the taking.

2. Pick up a religious text that bestows upon you the divine right to pillage and plunder the land and its occupants.

3. Set up an economic system that slowly, then rather suddenly, ruins everything around you.

4. Start wars. Fail to finish some of them.

5. Have a feast every year to celebrate all of this good sport. Maybe do some shopping.

6. Rinse your conscience and repeat!

To all the settler-colonial nation-states of the world: Happy Landsgrabbing!

Pigeon Boy

New Paltz

Peace, Hamas … oxymorons

In their letters of 11-15-23, Ellen Levine and Ron Stonitsch have perfectly laid out the situation in the Middle East and for the obvious and rational need for defending Israel. In their assessments, they quite skillfully used history, facts, logic and common sense.

It’s a joke to hear and watch these woefully uninformed protestors and demonstrators who justify and support the Hamas barbarianism as well as the Palestinian desire for everything “from the river to the sea” which, of course, calls for the total annihilation of Israel. And this leads right into their ridiculous misuse of the word “genocide,” as it is front and center in their robotic grade school chants accompanied by their duplicative, monotonous and vile anti-Semitic posters.

By definition, “genocide” is the INTENTIONAL killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group. Now, the IDF would

have been guilty of genocide if, after October 7, they immediately went into Gaza and INTENTIONALLY killed as many innocent Palestinians as possible. But, the IDF gave more than a week’s notice to the Palestinians to leave the area, as well as other precautionary measures of notice before the IDF began their precision attacks on Hamas. Sadly, as in all wars in history, there will always be collateral damage.

On the other hand, Hamas INTENTIONALLY and methodically tortured, raped, dismembered and murdered 1,200 innocent Israelis. There was nothing accidental or collateral about their animalistic behavior. Yet, these protesters/demonstrators and, not surprisingly, squad members Tlaib, Omar and AOC show their complete lack of intelligence by accusing Israel of “genocide” and “committing war crimes” while not using these same terms to describe Hamas’s actions.

Going back to our definition of “genocide,” I think a kindergartener would be able to tell us which side is guilty of genocide.

John N. Butz

Modena