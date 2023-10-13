Is it just me or does it seem to you like there’s been a gazillion festivals this year? If festival fatigue is setting in, we recommend mustering one last burst of energy to relish the Rosendale International Pickle Festival this Sunday.

While the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival in Saugerties is our area’s biggest, longest-running food fest, the Pickle Festival is the clear runner-up, this being the 26th year it’s been held. If you think you’ve seen it all with regards to pickles, you’re sourly mistaken. Over 100 vendors will be present, and you won’t have to only ingest cucumbers, salt, vinegar and spices – there will be a diverse range of food and baked goods to compliment the cukes. You’ll also find craft, art and fashion merchants, some no doubt cringing as patrons fondle their wares with pungent digits.

Don’t miss the pickle contests – there will of course be awards for each category of pickles, but also a pickle eating contest, a pickle juice drinking contest, and even pickle tossing.

Get the pickle particulars at rosendalepicklefestival.org. Sun. 10/15 • 10am-5pm