Leaf peeping, corn mazes, and apple pies: Here are the best spots in Dutchess County:

Grab your sweatshirts. Turn on the heat. Fall is officially here.

It’s one of the best times in the Hudson Valley, attracting tourists from New York City and beyond to come peep at leaves and enjoy a taste of autumn. For locals, it’s right in our back yards. The best of the season is not to be missed. October is prime leaf-peeping season, which goes hand in hand perfectly with all the other fall activities.

While the entire region has robust fall offerings, we’re zooming in on Dutchess County. Here’s your go-to guide, categorized by activity, for the best way to indulge in the season.

Find the perfect pumpkins

At Pawling’s Dykeman Farm you can stroll through vine-covered fields in search of the perfect pumpkin. A family tradition since 1974, pick-your-own pumpkins are available weekends only all October including Columbus Day. The farm also offers free hayrides and a children’s tent for activities with the kids.

Disappear into a corn maze

Barton Orchards in Poughquag is really the perfect one-stop-shop when it comes to celebrating the perfect fall day. It’s easy to get lost quickly in the five-acre corn maze. Each year, Barton has a custom theme, leaving visitors multiple paths and plenty of places to get stuck. It’s perfect for all ages. It’s open on weekends starting Labor Day weekend. While you’re there, you will find multiple other activities across the 175-acre farm, including live music, pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, hay rides, a petting zoo, and even a haunted house.

Bite into cider doughnuts

Kesicke Farm in Rhinebeck offers some of the best cider doughnuts at both its farm tand and during its fall festival, happening every Saturday and Sunday until October 29. Plain or coated in sugar, you can’t go wrong when you grab this delicious treat here.

Head out for leaf peeping

Once you grab a dozen doughnuts, make your way to one of our favorite leaf-peeping spots. Drayton Grant Park at Burger Hill in Rhineback offers 360-degree views of the changing leaves.

There are multiple scenic outlooks in the county that provide stunning fall views. The Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie, the longest elevated pedestrian bridge, provides a stunning backdrop along the Hudson River. And if you’re up for a hike, head to Breakneck Ridge or Mount Beacon in southern Dutchess County.

Visit a farm store for apple pie

Fishkill Farms is the go-to place to find seasonal farm-fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown right on site. What are we there for? The apple pie. You can purchase the homemade pies frozen to bake later, or fresh to dive into right away; one of both is our suggestion. While there are long wait times during the fall season, the store has a lot more to offer, like artisanal bath and body products, kitchenware, and fresh goods like yogurt, honey, cheese, maple syrup and more. But the fresh cider donuts can’t be skipped.

“That’s why people come,” said Katie Ross, marketing communications manager for Fishkill Farms. “There are homemade pies, pre-picked produce if people don’t want to pick their own, pumpkins, homemade jarred goods, cheeses, meads, and wine and liquor.”

While you’re on site, explore the one-acre corn maze in the shape of a bee that they cut and designed themselves, or check out the pick-your-own flower garden. It’s perfect for locals, open six days a week. If you make a pick-your-own reservation between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, you get a free tasting flight of hard cider.

And while the farm store is perfect to bring goodies back home, it also boasts three food options this year: the farmers’ and chefs’ food truck, a Las Mañanitas food tent, and rotating pizza vendors.

Indulge in art and music

The second annual Beacon Bonfire Music + Art Festival runs November 4 and 5. It includes 150 performers and over 20 venues and galleries. The event’s a can’t-miss, but does require tickets, so it’s best to purchase ahead of time. Children twelve and under get in free. There will be cozy fires and immersive experiences throughout the City of Beacon. Bundle up, grab some warm apple cider, and stroll around Main Street to be a part of the fun.

Spook yourself at a haunted house

Operating for nearly 50 years, Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion is the perfect place to go in Dutchess County for a scare. Open until the end of October, the haunted mansion includes attractions like “Heaven Hills Hospital,” “Carnivorous Creepers” and “Wicked Woods.” People travel from all over to try out the haunted house that was featured on AMC’s Fear Fest.

While maybe not the most family-friendly, the mansion does host a kids day on October 9 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. which will feature magic shows, arts and crafts, and a trick-or-treat trail with friendly monsters.

Drink everything pumpkin-flavored

It’s PSL latte season, and we’re here for it – except, we’re ditching Dunkin’ and Starbucks and swapping it for our favorite local coffee shops. In Wappingers, Norma’s Corner Shoppe offers the perfect local version of it. Grab a sweet treat from their bakery to pair.

For those looking for a happy-hour drink, head to Obercreek Brewing Company, also in Wappingers, for some of the best ciders on tap.