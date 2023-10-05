Dive under the bonnet of Britain’s automotive heritage at the 13th Annual Woodstock British Car Show. The petrol-powered pageant features a line-up of over 100 British classics, showcasing both their idiosyncratic quirks and timeless designs. Swedish vehicles have also been given the green light to join the parade.

For car enthusiasts eager to showcase their prized possessions, registration is priced at a reasonable $20 per car. Gearheads can anticipate an awards ceremony, honoring categories such as People’s Choice and the Longest Distance Traveled. Even better? Every dollar collected will be channeled towards supporting the Woodstock Playhouse, a beloved local non-profit. Sat. 10/8 • 9am-3pm. (Date changed from Sat. 10/7 due to rain)

For further details, visit woodstockbritishcarshow.com.