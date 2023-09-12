Thu. 9/14

The Supper Club: The Photography of Elia Alba at the Palmer Gallery, College Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 9am.

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Free weekly walking group at the Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Lunch & Learn. Month-long reading series exploring the three local women that will be featured in Redwing Blackbird Theater’s puppet show Unveiling the Vortex: Sunkskwa Mama Nuchway, Sojourner Truth, and Hannah Arendt at the People’s Place Wellness & Empowerment Center, 12pm,

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Climate Action Mixer at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, 4pm.

Youth Ensemble Theater Games & Improv for Tweens Fall 2023 at the Rosendale Theatre, 4:15pm.

Eric Erickson in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Soundbath and Meditation with Soil to Soul at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Excerpts from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Presented by Teens on Stage at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Keep the Lights On at Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

The Lesser Ape at the Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

The Reher Center Presents: Farms, Food, and Connection in the Hudson Valley: A Double Feature Documentary Screening at the Rosendale Theatre, 6:30pm.

Classic Arcade at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm.

Mankind: The Men’s Group. Share your unique life-embracing insights with thoughtful, like-minded men in a supportive and uplifting group at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Sweet Smell of Success with Film Historian Paul Cronin at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Rock City Junction in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Readers Choice Book Club at the Esopus Library, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Kommuna Lux at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Dirty Fences / Flasyd at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Roy Hargrove Big Band in the Skinner Hall of Music at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

EFW Presents: Eugene Chadbourne and Jim McHugh. The legendary freakprov string slinger, vocalist and wordsmithy Eugene Chadbourne joins forces with Sunwatchers’ Jim McHugh at the VBI Theatre at Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Great Time / beccs / Allie Young at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Yacht Lobsters: Soft Rock of the 70s and Early 80s at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Queer Ass Film Club: Mahogany. A campy exploration of the intersections of blackness, fashion, & queerness at Dream Brother Gallery in Hudson, 8pm.

Fri. 9/15

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8:30am.

Be Moved at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Two Sides of Vienna at the Sosnoff Theater at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 11am.

Off Peak at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville at 8pm.

Northeast Blacksmiths Association’s Fall Hammer-In. One of the oldest & most prestigious hammer-ins in America; learn the art of forging hot steel using traditional blacksmithing tools and skills at the semi annual workshop at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 3pm.

Upcycled Pen Cases at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

2023 Esopus Creek Puppet Suite: Estuary Tales of Wonder and Woe. Chronicles from the life & times of the Hudson River, rendered in the elemental beauty of mask & puppet theater featuring live music at Arm-of-the-Sea Theater in Saugerties, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Oh, gee! Let’s Learn About Geodes at the Esopus Library, 4:45pm.

PI Power Trio in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

We All Start as The Fool: Tarot Workshop at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Brasskill at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Steven Pague at Rail Trail Cafe in Kingston, 5:30pm.

DJ Tolten at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

Sand Shell Workshop. Learn the art of crafting beautiful seashell decorations at Live Inspired: Art, Dance, Fitness in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Pablo Shine Latin Jazz Quartet at Rough Draft, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Book Discussion: Levon Helm: Rock, Roll & Ramble at CO in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced and FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Abraham & The Groove at the Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Golly Presents: Kazimi / Gold Eris at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

D&H Historian Bill Merchant presents: The marginalized workers on the D&H Canal at the D&H Canal in High Falls, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sonic Tonic Soundbath at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

Gratefully Yours at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Psychodrama Open Session at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

Superchunk / Cable Ties at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Hororteria w Ghost Cop / Frenchy and the Punk / DJs Scott Harris & Tommy Grenas at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Nirvana: MTV Unplugged in New York at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Dance Nation at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Latin Night at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Southern Culture on the Skids / The Get Down at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Adult Comedy Calendar Girls. Presented by County Players, one of the longest-running community theatre companies in the area, with production by Tim Firth and based upon the Miramax motion picture at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

The Wajd Tarab Ensemble in the Skinner Hall of Music at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sat. 9/16

NYC Anarchist Bookfair at Blackbird Infoshop and Cafe in Kingston, 8am.

Yoga at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 9am.

CRUX LGBTQ Climbing All-Level Top Rope Trip at Peterskill at Minnewaska State Park, 9am.

Wiltwyck Quilters Meeting at Grace Community Church in Lake Katrine, 9:30am.

Mid Hudson Comic Con at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Tree Facts and Identification at Joppenbergh Mountain in Rosendale, 10am.

Southlands Foundation Photography Workshop. A special photography workshop that will let students experience Southlands’ extraordinary landscape and appreciate the beauty of the Hudson Valley at the Southlands Foundation in Rhinebeck, 10am.

Playback Theatre Training with Judy Swallow at Boughton Place in Highland, 10am.

Touch a Truck at the Bloomington Fire Department in Kingston, 10am.

Native American Artwork Display by Judith Boggess at the Matthewis Persen House in Kingston, 10am.

Nature’s Palette: Handmade Watercolor Painting Class at Crimson-Catskills, Midtown Arts District Satellite in Kingston, 10am.

WWA Open Figure Drawing Marathon (September). Drop in to draw from a live model in a non-critical, non-instructional setting, and meet fellow local artists at Womenswork Art in Poughkeepsie, 10:30am.

Guided Meditation Workshop at the Esopus Library, 10:30am.

Uptown Car Show. Presented by Maineti & Mainetti in Uptown Kingston, 11am.

Art Walk Kingston. A celebration of the arts and the local community. Over the course of two days, visitors and local residents are invited to explore throughout the city of Kingston, 12pm.

Verbatim: Text and Sound Performances and a Small Press/Record Label Market at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 12pm.

Celebrate the Independence of Mexico & Central America! on Liberty Street in Kingston, 12pm.

Brunch: Hitman Blues Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Red Feather Drummers at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Doug O’Brien and Friends at Rail Trail Cafe in Kingston, 1pm.

Dromedary 30th Anniversary Fest at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 1pm.

11th Annual Accessibility Awareness Day at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Highland, 1pm.

Royal Hanneford Circus Under The Big Top at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, 1pm.

Sway Testing Seminar. Learn how to become better focused and grounded, bridging mind/body in the day to day living experience at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

Off Peak at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville at 2pm.

A Celebration of James Ivory: The Bostonians (1984) Film followed by a Q&A with James Ivory and Special Guests. Directed by James Ivory; screenplay by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala based on the novel by Henry James at Hudson Hall, 2pm.

Taking Our Water for the City. Presented by Archaeologist at Vassar College April Beisaw at the Ulster County Historical Society in Kingston, 2pm.

Makbet. Song, dance, and divination, then lead you between the gargantuan stone pillars and around the subterranean pools, in a riotous whirlwind of spine-tingling theatrical invention at Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 3pm, 6:30pm.

Glass Hours in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

2023 Esopus Creek Puppet Suite: Estuary Tales of Wonder and Woe. Chronicles from the life & times of the Hudson River, rendered in the elemental beauty of mask & puppet theater featuring live music at Arm-of-the-Sea Theater in Saugerties, 4pm.

Art Opening: “Mapping the Abstract” Show. A group show with artwork by artists from around the great state of New York found through an open call at Pinkwater Gallery in Kingston, 5pm.

A Celebration of James Ivory: Dinner with James Ivory at Feast and Floret in Hudson, 5pm.

Shelley Levy Duo at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 5pm.

Levanta at Rail Trail Cafe in Kingston, 5:30pm.

MoB Benefit at Blackbird Infoshop and Cafe in Kingston, 6pm.

Matt Witte in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Garden Art Party at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 6pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Lisa Trivell Presents Garden Art at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 6pm.

Golly Presents: Jenna Nicholls with Brendan O’Shea at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Celebration of James Ivory: Call Me By Your Name. With a pre-film discussion with James Ivory, producer Peter Spears & Special Guests at Hudson Hall, 7pm.

Catskill Mountain Foundation presents States of Hope performed by HopeBoykinDance at The Orpheum in Tannersville, 7:30pm..

Beyond the Screen. HUDSY’s Beyond the Screen event series are part film screening, part live performance, and part party. Julie Novak will be the emcee for the evening with DJ Majic Juan backing her up on the turntables. There will be local film screenings, live performances by Ubaka Hill’s Drumsong Orchestra and dancer Sarah Chien, Yadi’s empanadas, movie snacks, beer/wine/cider/non-alcoholic beverages, and more at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Sweet Smell of Success with Novelist Megan Abbott at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Two Sides of Vienna at the Sosnoff Theater at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

The Farewell at Rondout Valley Union Methodist Church in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Oh, What A Knight! Dinner Dance at the Wappingers Columbus Club, 7pm.

TRANSART Presents Craig Harris’ The Bluocracy Project at Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center VBI Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

HopeBoykinDance: “States Of Hope.” Presented in partnership with the Joyce Theater Foundation at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville. 7:30pm.

Off Peak at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville at 8pm.

Band of Heathens at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Singer/Songwriter Series at the Arts Society of Kingston, 8pm.

Sin + Glorybox: Nineties Alternative & Grunge Night at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Burning Sky: Bad Company Tribute at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Adult Comedy Calendar Girls. Presented by County Players, one of the longest-running community theatre companies in the area, with production by Tim Firth and based upon the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Dance Nation at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Calendar Girls at the County Players Theatre in Wappinger Falls, 8pm.

Salsa Night with Cuboricua! at The Falcon in Marlboro, 8pm.

Sun. 9/17

Walk, Write, Gather, Make: Build-Your-Own Poetry Book. Join Pina Russell, Dutchess County Poet Laureate 2023, for a creative adventure. at PFP. No writing or book craft experience is required! All booklet craft materials supplied by the workshop. at Poughkeepsie Farm Project, 10am.

Honeybee Jubilee. Learn about bees and butterflies as pollinators, and how critical they are to our food system. Vendors, music, food & activities at Ross Park in Port Ewen, 10am.

Hudson Valley Ramble Montgomery Place: Evidence of Change 1803-2023 at the Montgomery Place Estate at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10:30am.

Kids’ Story Hour With Jason Vance at Rough Draft in Kingston, 10:30am.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Multi Arts, 10:30am.

Spirit Brothers at Rail Trail Cafe in Kingston, 11am.

Brunch in the Ballroom at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch: One Dime Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Madeleine Grace at Rail Trail Cafe in Kingston, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Adult Comedy Calendar Girls. Presented by County Players, one of the longest-running community theatre companies in the area, with production by Tim Firth and based upon the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 2pm.

Conor Wenk at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 2pm.

The Homespun Songbook by Happy Traum. Book signing and some songs from the songbook, presented by The Golden Notebook at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 2pm.

National Theatre Live Presents The Seagull. Jamie Lloyd brings Anya Reiss’ adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s classic play to stage, filmed live in London’s West End at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Calendar Girls at the County Players Theatre in Wappinger Falls, 2pm.

Two Sides of Vienna at the Sosnoff Theater at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Historian Bill Merchant presents: The marginalized workers on the D&H Canal at the D&H Canal in High Falls, 2pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Cuboricua (Salsa!) and Family Free Night. Free concert in the waterfront Pavilion with salsa sounds of Cuban/Puerta Ricano Cuboricua at the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

The Subterranean Poetry Festival at the Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 3pm.

Celebration of James Ivory: Shakespeare Wallah (1965). Followed by a conversation with James Ivory & Firoza Jhabvala at Hudson Hall, 3pm.

The Juliani Ensemble, presented by Saugerties Pro Musica at Saugerties United Methodist Church, 3pm.

An Afternoon with Jenna Nichols in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Dance Nation at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Clintondale Fire Dept. Annual 200 Club Chicken BBQ at Clintondale Fire Department in Highland, 3pm.

Kingston Jazz Jam. Monthly opportunity for jazz musicians to get together to make music, and for jazz lovers to listen and enjoy! All instruments, including voice, are welcome at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

“That Singular Moment” Opening Reception. Images by five exceptional photographers that define and preserve a stunning range of singular moments at The Lockwood Gallery in Kingston, 4pm.

2023 Esopus Creek Puppet Suite: Estuary Tales of Wonder and Woe. Chronicles from the life & times of the Hudson River, rendered in the elemental beauty of mask & puppet theater featuring live music at Arm-of-the-Sea Theater in Saugerties, 4pm.

Howland Chamber Music Circle Presents The Juilliard String Quartet at Howland Music in Beacon, 4pm.

Jonah Grossman at Rail Trail Cafe in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Resistance Filmmaking: Voices From Lebanon, Palestine, Israel and Tunisia at Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 4:30pm.

Open-Level Adult Ballet at Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Lance Loops at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Einhorn in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Lift with Director David Petersen and Actor Steven Melendez. Co-presented by Kaatsbaan and moderated by Adam Weinert, Kaatsbaan artistic director, an informational night about what this documentary means to them and the importance of the presence of the arts in any and all communities at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

An Evening of Music with Buffalo Rose at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Blue Museum at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Patrick James Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Julian Lage at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Soul Rebels at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 9/18

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Knitters Nook. Whether you knit, crochet, embroider, or enjoy any other type of hand stitching, we invite you to join our weekly group and enjoy each others’ company while working on your craft at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

2040 at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 5:15pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Bard Fiction Prize Reading. Violet Kupersmith will read from her work. Introduced by Richard B. Fisher Family Professor of Literature and Writing Mary Caponegro, the reading is free and open to the public at the Reem-Kayden Center Laszlo Z. Bito ’60 Auditorium at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6:30pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Center for Moving Image Arts Presents Quests and Romances at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Karaoke with Sailor Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 9/19

Mid-Hudson Music Together – Mixed Age (0-5) at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 9:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Spanish Class at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Keegan Army Weekly Bike Ride at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 5:15pm.

Can We Cool the Planet? at the Kingston Library, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Medicare 101 at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Bryan Dunn at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Mortal Kombat (1995) Movie and MK3 Game Tournament at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 9/20

New Mother’s Social Circle. Calling all new moms to join our New Mother’s Social Circle, a fun-filled gathering where you can connect, share stories, & babies can play at The Reformed Church of Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Journey To Becoming A Certified B Corp at CoWork Kingston, 3pm.

Woodstock Farm Festival at the Mountain View Lot in Woodstock, 3pm.

Story Hour Presented by The Kingston Library at Broadway Bubble, 3:30pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Singer Songwriter Night in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Margaret’s Monthly Craft at the Kingston Library, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) Club at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm.

Open Mic Night at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Janiva Magness at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Dmitry Wild / Spaghetti Eastern Music at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Brazilian Night with Forro Trio at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.