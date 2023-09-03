When students across the region return to school this week, they’ll find teachers and staff ready to welcome them back to open classrooms with open arms. Hudson Valley One spoke to New Paltz Central School District Superintendent Stephen Gratto to get a feel for what students and parents should expect.

Gratto said the New Paltz Central School District (NPCSD) is looking forward to the 2023-24 school year.

“We hope students, teachers and parents and students are all excited to be back,” Gratto said. “It’s always exciting to have a new school year start with lots of opportunities.”

Gratto said the NPCSD has established four goals for the new school year.

“Improving communication across all constituent groups; examining and improving academic rigor and literacy; addressing student absenteeism issues; and focusing on the health and wellness of our students,” Gratto said. “These newly minted goals will be focused items for the school year and we’ll be working toward them through many different avenues.”

Gratto is at the start of his first full year as superintendent in New Paltz, having come on board at the start of 2023.

“I learned a lot from January to August and now I feel like I know a few things and I think I can start to contribute fully to the fullest extent of my ability,” he said. “My experience has been very positive, and I’m surrounded by good people and parents. And I look at what has been accomplished in the New Paltz Central School District.”

Gratto noted that New Paltz High School was recently ranked by US News and World Report as the 1,298th best out of nearly 18,000 high schools in the nation, scoring a 92.66.

NPCSD schools begin on Wednesday, September 6.

“Every school year is exciting, so it’s exciting to come back,” he said. “I hope people will be ready for the challenge of a new school year. New Paltz is a very positive school district with tremendous support from the community and outstanding faculty and staff. So we believe that our students are excited to come back because they know they’re in a great place.”