Thu. 8/31

Robin the Hammer in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Fred Gillen Jr at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Twilight Music in the Parks at the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Highland, 6pm.

Doug Marcus in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

BSKi Presents: Innervisions 50th Anniversary Celebration at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Dresden Dolls at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Pocket Merchant / Glass Garden / Art Thief. Hudson Valley-based jazz fusion formulated to get you grooving while melting your mind. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Union Rail at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Third World at Bearsville Theater, 9pm.

Fri. 9/1

Elly Winiger / Stephen Miller in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Journey Blue Heaven at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 6pm.

Free Music on the Belle Featuring die Schlauberger at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 6pm.

Marco Spodek Jazz Trio at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

Golly Presents: Paul Moody / Margo Ross at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Purple Knif / Freeks Garage in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

The Body / Troller / Dead Times at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Glen David Andrews at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Dresden Dolls at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

David Bowie Bash at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

The Emo Night Tour at The Loft in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Pousette-Dart Duo at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Primal Disco at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

D-Squared at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Greg Phillips at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, undisclosed time.

Sat. 9/2

For Kids: Drag Story Hour with Annie at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 10am.

Smooth Cat at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 11am.

Marji Zintz: Brunch in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Julia Haines on Harp at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 2pm.

Sal Cataldi in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Spaceheater at West Kill Supply in Kingston, 5pm.

Shokoloko! at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

David Kraai at the Eastwind Hotel & Bar in Windham, 6pm.

Bossa Blue in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

The B-Boyz at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

DJ William Rauscher at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Pete McCann Quartet at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Heron Valley. Energetic traditional Scottish band including fiddles, bagpipes, banjos and more at Phoenicia United Methodist Church in Phoenicia, 7:30pm.

The Parker Brothers Extravaganza at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Band, Stage Fright – The Concert. Presenting authentic interpretations of the 10 album tracks, with other classic songs from their extraordinary repertoire.at the Woodstock Playhouse, 8pm.

Sugar Mountain – Celebrating the Genius of Neil Young at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

The Dresden Dolls at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Bill Charlap Trio: Jazz at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

PEST feat Bookworms / Cookie / Swim Ice / Larry Termite at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Simply the Best: The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Crawdaddy at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Publik Johnson at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, undisclosed time.

Sun. 9/3

22nd Annual Hooley on the Hudson at TR Gallo Waterfront Park in Kingston, 11am.

Jazz Brunch with Peter Einhorn at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Colony’s Final Summer Brunch in the Garden with Marc Delgado in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Bearsville Jazz & Art Festival 2023 at the Bearsville Theater, 12pm.

Open House and Open Mic at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 1pm.

Ann Belmont & Family at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Sunday Bluegrass with M Bollo in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Ames Piano Quartet Chamber Music at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Santoor Concert with Vinay Desai w Unmesh Banerjee, tabla at the Matagiri Center in Woodstock, 4pm.

FUNraiser for Happy Cat Rescue with Barely Lace at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 4pm.

Singer Mali at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 6pm.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Einhorn in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Sunday Night Swim: A monthly Ambient Series at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Songs That Honor Working People: Guthrie’s Ghost / Magpie / Bruce Molsky / Adrien Reju / Andy Stack at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

Blink180TRUE at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Patrick Zimmerli: “Messages” at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Tuba Skinny at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 9/4

Bella Kay at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Guitars A Go Go. An edge-pushing improvisational partnership of two acclaimed and very “switched-on” Hudson Valley-based guitarists, Rick Warren and Sal Cataldi (aka Spaghetti Eastern Music) at Green Kill in Kingston, 8pm.

Fallen Youth at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 9/5

Generifus / Harrison Basch / Ruby of Thanks at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

May Cheung at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Ex Hex at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 9/6

David Kraai & The Saddle Tramps featuring Larry Packer (from The Last Waltz) at the Red Maple Vineyard in West Park, 5pm.

Singer-Songwriter Night in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Acoustic Supper Club with The Hardwoods at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Speedy Ortiz / Washer / Katy the Kyng. Indie rockers with inventive songwriting, unique vocal melodies, catchy riffs and an impressive mix of grit and glitter. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Harvey Citron / Soul Patrol at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Kendra McKinley / Wood River at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Songwriter Spotlist at The Dogwood in Beacon, 12am.