Despite weather reports of heavy rain in the afternoon, the sun shined in a blue sky for the third annual Hudson Valley Caribbean Carnival held at Saugerties’ Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex on Saturday, August 12. The event was hosted by Seasoned Gives, a nonprofit organization that creates a platform to inspire creative thinking and invoke the entrepreneurial spirit that lives in everyone.

The event featured authentic Caribbean food, live music, dance performances and cultural events, a parade, a vendor market, a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize, arts and crafts vendors, games and more.