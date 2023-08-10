The Ashokan Watershed Stream Management Program (AWSMP) has announced the return of one of its most popular summer activities: stream snorkeling. Discover the underwater world of streams by joining a morning of snorkeling in the Esopus Creek. This free program was created with families in mind and is designed for people of all ability levels.

Snorkeling sessions are 1.5 hours starting at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 18. Participants will meet at J. Rocco’s Creekside Grill, 7159 Route 28 in Shandaken. Pre-register at https://ashokanstreams.org/stream-snorkeling-returns-this-summer/.

Space is limited to the first 15 residents of the Ashokan Reservoir watershed who register. Generally, the Ashokan watershed overlaps the towns of Shandaken, Olive, Woodstock and Hurley in Ulster County and Lexington and Hunter in Greene County. Participants must be at least eight years of age or older to snorkel and children must be accompanied by an adult. Please leave your pets at home.

“Freshwater snorkeling is an amazing opportunity for folks to see what’s going on below the surface of the water, which is something most people never get the chance to do”, said Matt Savatgy, youth education program leader with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ulster County.

In addition to learning about streams, participants will be given snorkeling and safety instructions by a certified lifeguard. Snorkeling equipment is provided. Attendees should bring a change of clothes, a swimsuit, a towel and old sneak-ers or water shoes (no open-toed shoes) that can get wet.

If you require assistance with registering or have questions, please contact Sophie Grant at sag327@cornell.edu, 845-688-3047, extension 100.