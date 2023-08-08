Thu. 8/10

Eric Erickson / Alex Castle in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

The DO+ctor Is In: A Benefit for O+. Cocktail hour, a preview of the clinic space, and a silent auction. A live art and experience auction with music from Chk Chk Chk with Tiny Blue Ghost, and DJ Red Lion at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival: Nancy Donnelly / Peter Tomlinson Duo at the Hudson House & Distillery in West Park, 6pm.

Christopher and Sienna Sears at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 6pm.

Twilight Music in the Parks. Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Highland, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Allan Dale Sizemore at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival – Depetris / Laks Duo at Front Street Tavern in Kingston, 7pm.

Music for Parish, Home, and School Part I at the Church of the Messiah in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Matisyahu / G. Love and Special Sauce at the Bearsville Theater, 7:30pm.

Jupiter Nights: Emily Ritz / Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez / Neti-Neti at Basilica Hudson, 8pm.

Huntress and Holder of Hands / Footings / Strawberry Runners at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Southern Accents – Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Stand Up Comedy: Eddie Pepitone/ JT Habersaat at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 8/11

The Stoller Bros. with Rob Stein at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Andrew Jordan at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 4pm.

Free Music on the Belle Featuring Soul Purpose at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 6pm.

Hudson Valley Jazz Fest – Circular Jazz: The Guitar Trio at Unison Arts & Learning Center in New Paltz, 6pm.

Bushwhackers at Mariners Harbor in Kingston, 7pm.

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival: Soul Jazz Collective with Steve Raleigh at Front Street Tavern in Kingston, 7pm.

Music for Parish, Home, and School Part II: The Anglican Choral Tradition at the Church of the Messiah in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Shell & A Bee at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 7pm.

Freestyle Night at Revel 32°in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Rock Academy Show Band with June Millington at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Latin ATM. Funky latin grooves and great vibes at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Night Fountain (Dark Alt Pop) at the Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 7pm.

Million Dollar Quartet. Inspired by Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins, the centerpiece of SHADOWLAND Stages season will have you dancing in the aisles listening to hit after hit at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Belew, Levin, Mastelotto & Friends at the Bearsville Theater, 8pm.

Calexico: Feast of Wire 20th Anniversary Tour at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Spiegeltent After Hours: DJs Angela Di Carlo / Amber Martin / John Cameron Mitchell at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 8pm.

This Party is Killing You! Aka: The Robyn Party at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Sat. 8/12

Caribbean Carnival. Celebration with authentic Caribbean food, music and cultural events! Just as in the West Indies, carnival celebration signals the “Crop Over” time at Cantine Field in Saugerties, 11am.

Brunch in the Beer Garden with The Levins at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Maverick Family Saturdays: Dali Quartet at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 11am.

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival – Nancy Tierney Trio at Front Street Tavern in Kingston, 12pm.

Jazz Brunch By The Millstream: Live Music From Chad McLoughlin at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Clear Light Ensemble at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Julia Haines: Harp at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Maverick Concerts Presents the Dali Quartet at Good Work Institute in Kingston, 2pm.

Soul Purpose at The Barn at the Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

The Lesser Ape at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 4pm.

Reggae on the Rock w/ Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5pm.

No Shelter / Dead Unicorn. Local Rage Against the Machine tribute band reunites after hiatus alongside 18-year veterans of the Kingston music scene dropping heavy anthems. Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

The Ulsterados / The Neon Moons at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival – Steve Slagle Group w/ Matt Garrity at Barnstock in Woodstock, 7pm.

Chris Pasin / Jeff Ciampa Quartet at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Lucas Handwerker: Make Light at Cygnets Way in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Catskill Mountain Railroad: Twilight Limited Special Train Rides. Ride while you enjoy live music by Earl Pardini and the Slide Mountain String Band. This limited ride will take you on a 90-Minute Ride at Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Program Eight: The Islands and the Continent in Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 8pm.

WYLDE Summer Sounds: The Suitcase Junket at WYLDE Hudson, 8pm.

Program Nine: A New Elizabethan Age? in the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 8pm.

Midnight Ramble with Miko Marks at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Righteous Babes / Gracie & Rachel / Holly Miranda / Jocelyn Mackenzie at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Arturo O’Farrill Quartet Jazz at the Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sparkle Motion w DJs Taraka / SCRUPLES at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Spiegeltent After Hours: DJs Angela Di Carlo / Amber Martin / John Cameron Mitchell at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 10pm.

Sun. 8/13

Brunch in the Beer Garden with Alex Mazur at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Spirit Brothers at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 11am.

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival – Bob Shaut & Sax Life at Frank Guido’s Little Italy in Kingston, 12pm.

Jazz Brunch By The Millstream: Live Music From North Country Hollow at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Summer Sundays. Live music, food vendors, craft beer, wine, cocktails, kid friendly activities, Touch a Truck with PK Fire Department, Crazy over Art Van for the kids, Chess on the Street at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

Steven Michael Pague at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm

Afternoon Concert: Betsy Wright at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 1pm.

Revel in the Orchard at Stone Ridge Orchard, 1pm.

Sunday Bluegrass with Lily of the Valley at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

The Classics at The Barn at the Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Radhika Samson. Bass sitar master. Matagiri Sri Aurobindo Center in Mount Tremper, 4pm.

Dali Quartet Chamber Music at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Wild Swan Band at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 4pm.

Second Sunday of August at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 5pm.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Einhorn at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Simple Town at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival – The Analog Jazz Orchestra at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Program Ten: Vaughan Williams’s Legacy in Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 8pm.

Johnny Nicholas / Katie Shore at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 8/14

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Locator / Martin D. Fowler / Sam Torres at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Karaoke w Sailor Del (Upstairs) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 8/15

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

ALO: Silver Saturdays Summer Tour at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 8/16

Singer Songwriter Night in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Sir Richard Bishop + Wilde Vier at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Brian Mitchell at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Cellular Chaos / Bleeders / Doubles at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.