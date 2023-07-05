Thu. 7/6

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Peregrines and the Preserve. Learn about the history of Peregrine falcon conservation on Mohonk Preserve lands from Community Science Coordinator Penny Adler-Colvin, and meet a Peregrine and other raptors at Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner, 10am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Renewable Energy for Kids: How to Make a Spinning Water Wheel at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Summer Soiree Event Expo. Special guest speakers, chefs, music, food, and vendors at The Church in Hudson, 5pm.

Mushrooms & Cocktails. Happy Hour Fungi and Ecology Walk at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Solaris Elements of Taste Cruise. Unwind and enjoy the beautiful scenery while learning about local history and enjoy the flavors of the Hudson Valley at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Get Down To Business by the River Valley Guild. A new type of entrepreneur support group and creative think tank at the Barnfox in Kingston, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Fri. 7/7

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Wrecked And Abandoned at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 5pm.

Our Hospital. Book event with author Samuel Shem featuring pandemic-era medical professional fiction. Hudson Hall in Hudson, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Fireworks and concert in the park (see brief in this issue) at Cluett Schantz Memorial Park in Milton, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 7/8

Annual Crosswalk Painting (Rescheduled) at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 7:30am.

Kinship Stories Art Workshop: Kate McGloughlin. Hands-on workshop using mixed media to explore and express family stories at the Ulster County Historical Society in Kingston, 10am.

Kingston Guards Vintage Baseball. Step back in time and see how baseball was played 150 years ago. Vintage uniforms, 1860s rules (no gloves), and old-fashioned thrills for the whole family at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Wayfinder Experience. Short, interactive events–long a Maverick tradition–are designed for enjoyment by children in grades K-6 at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 11am.

Yo-Yo Club at the Kingston Library, 12pm.

Woodstock Youth Program Presents: The Strangest Things in the Universe with Astronomer and Author Bob Berman at the Woodstock Library, 1pm.

Zachary Sklar In Conversation with Nina Shengold at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm.

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Meetup at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Balaboosta’s Summer Picnic. New York City’s own Chef Einat Admony shares an Israeli-style picnic at the beautiful, rustic Starlite Motel in Kerhonkson, 4pm.

5 Rhythms at Mountainview Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Sun. 7/9

Car Show at Locust Grove. Hundreds of antique and classic cars with food and music in Poughkeepsie, 9am.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Summer Sundays. Live music, food vendors, craft beer, wine, cocktails, kid friendly activities, Touch a Truck with PK Fire Department, Crazy over Art Van for the kids, and Chess on the Street at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

Sawyer Motors Car Show. “The Best Little Car Show in the Northeast,” Main and Partition Streets are closed to traffic and lined with more than 500 vintage cars at the Saugerties Market, 1pm.

6th Harambee Juneteenth Celebration 2023. Outdoor community celebration with vendors, live music, food, community drumming, art, and children’s activities at Pine Street between St. James and Franklin Street in Kingston, 1pm.

Akashic Readings with Kathy Lalonde. Akashic readings enable Kathy to look at what may be holding you back from achieving a goal in life at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 1:30pm.

Durreen Shahnaz, The Defiant Optimist at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm.

Conversation, Signing, and Book Launch: Little Monsters by Adrienne Brodeur with Halimah Marcus. A celebration of the new book Little Monsters by Adrienne Brodeur, in conversation with Halimah Marcus at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Mon. 7/10

Nature Detectives with Natalie at the Woodstock Library, 10am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Kids Poetry Series with Miranda (Ages 5-7) at the Woodstock Library, 1pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Teen Battle of the Books at Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Kung Fu at Mountainview Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tues. 7/11

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at Kingston Library in the First Floor Meeting Space, 11am.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

PubDayTeaTime with Yan Ge, Elsewhere: Stories at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm

Pizza & Games at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Ready for Summer Party. Dance music, free books and activities, and more at The Half Moon in Hudson, 5pm.

D&D Strategy and Historical Game Night at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

C.U. Next Tuesday Queer Night at the Salt Box in Kingston, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Wed. 7/12

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) Club at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm.

Our Bodies, Our Selves, Our World. Classes integrating Feldenkrais awareness through movement lessons with breathwork and intentional deep listening with Drew Minter at Marbletown Multi Arts, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

80’s Film Trivia at Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Family Fun Night: Guided Walk at Esopus Bend in Saugerties, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.