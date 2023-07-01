After a handful more absentee ballots were counted on June 29, Limina Grace Harmon has 191 votes to become the next county legislator for the 20th district, and William Wheeler Murray has 186. No matter what’s revealed in the remaining ballots to be opened, there will be a recount because this race is within that threshold.

Ashley Dittus, the election commissioner picked to represent the Democratic party, confirmed Friday that there are six affidavit ballots which will be counted on Monday, July 3, but that absentee ballots that show up in the mail as late as July 5 will also be considered. Affidavit ballots are cast by voters whose names are not on the official rolls, but swear that they have the right to vote in that election. Dittus said that some of the affidavit ballots submitted in this race have been disqualified, either because the voter was not eligible to vote in this primary, or because the individual wasn’t actually registered to vote at all.

The recount of this and some other races will begin July 6. Dittus expects that to be wrapped up the following day.