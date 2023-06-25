Subscribe & Support
Onteora High School graduation on June 23 (photos)
by
HV1 Staff
June 25, 2023
in
Education
0
Onteora graduates arrive at their seats after the traditional procession march of “Pomp and Circumstance.” (Photos by Cynthia Bracken/Ulster BOCES Community Relations)
Onteora Salutatorian Maeve Turck addresses the Class of 2023. During her salutatory address, Maeve said, “Our class legacy will live on. And I, for one, am certainly excited to see what our legacy will grow into, but I am even more excited for us to go from looking at the past to walking into the bright futures each and every one of us has.”
Onteora graduates at their June 23 Commencement ceremony.
Onteora Senior Class President and Principal’s Award recipient Noelle Crandell addresses her classmates during her graduation on June 23. “Be proud of yourself!” Noelle said. “Celebrate your journey today and take in every moment because you have worked so hard for this, and I for one cannot wait to see what you all do with your futures, as I have no doubt that each of you will be excellent wherever the road takes you.”
Onteora valedictorian Takemi Sono-Knowles speaking at his school’s June 23 graduation. Addressing his fellow graduates, Takemi stressed the value of home. “As we move towards the future, we have to remember the value of home. Home isn’t just a house that you live in, it’s a special place where you feel connected to your environment and the community around you,” he said. “Be thankful to everyone who got you to this moment. Admire this beautiful area we were so lucky to grow up in. And as you grow older, remember to spend time with the people you love. Remember to do the things you enjoy. Remember to stay true to yourself, and be the person you love.”
The Onteora Class of 2023 makes their graduation official by following the tradition of throwing their caps, at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony on June 23.
