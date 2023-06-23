Celebrating the creative ethos that paints the quaint town of Saugerties, ShoutOut Saugerties (SOS) evolved from an annual festival into a year-round cultural hub. Born from a response to budget cuts threatening national arts and humanities foundations, it has become an essential part of the community fabric. Even in the face of the pandemic, SOS adapted its operations to continue hosting outdoor and online events such as movie screenings, concerts, and readings.

This year, SOS kicks off its summer programming with a literary soirée titled “Speculative Fiction”, featuring renowned writers Anne Heltzel, John Langan, and Peter Vinogradov on June 29, 2023, at 7pm at the Orpheum theater. Heltzel, an accomplished author and editorial director at Abrams Books, will share tales from her journey as a prolific writer. Langan, a multi-award winning author, is set to delve into the realm of horror, while Vinogradov promises an unconventional blend of fantasy and humor.

Joining them are Jan Alexander, Toby Barna, and Kevin Freeman, all offering a glimpse into their current works-in-progress. Alexander, an acclaimed author of short fiction, and Barna, an editor with McGraw Hill Education working on her own creative projects, represent the vibrant women in the field. Freeman, a baker at Hudson Valley Dessert Company, adds a unique dimension to the gathering with his interest in Science Fiction. This blend of talent offers a unique opportunity to witness diverse writing styles, genres, and author journeys, creating a memorable experience for all attendees.

ShoutOut Saugerties continues throughout the summer with a wide array of events including a book club, a theatrical comedy, and the popular ‘Jazz on the Beach’ series. Information is available at shoutoutsaugerties.org.