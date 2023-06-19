The Town of Plattekill finally found the votes it needed to get an exemption from becoming a host to a county landfill at the June meeting of the Ulster County Legislature. The vote was 14 to 9.

Voting for the resolution were legislators Bowen, Corcoran, Erner, Fabiano, Hansut, Hewitt, Litts, Lopez, Maloney, Nolan, Petit, Roberts, Ronk and Sperry.

Legislators Bartels, Cahill, Criswell, Gavaris, Greene, Heppner, Levine, Stewart and Uchitelle voted against it,

Many legislators who voted for the resolution embraced No Landfill in Plattekill as a righteous cause, describing it in terms of environmental justice, and see no problem with individual municipalities sending in their own resolutions in an attempt to opt out of consideration.

The Hertel landfill in Plattekill is a capped off 15 acre Superfund site closed by the Ulster County Department of Health (UCDH) in 1977.