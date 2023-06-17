Early voting for the June 27 primary will will take place June 17-25 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17-19, noon to 8 p.m. on June 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 21, noon to 8 p.m. on June 22 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23-25. Locations for early voting will be at (1) the Midtown Neighborhood Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston; (2) the Shawangunk town office building, 14 Central Avenue, Wallkill; (3) the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock; and (4) the New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veterans Drive.

Residents will be able to vote at any of the early voting locations. On primary day, June 27, voting will take place at poll sites in the home districts.

