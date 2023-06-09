Our myriad different ferns are here to stay — Sensitive Fern (which I thought was a new-agey nickname, but it does indicate wet places); Hay-scented Fern, New York Fern (unlike other ferns, they are pointed at both ends. Local lore says this is because, like New Yorkers, they don’t know whether they are coming or going) and others. It looks to be a great season for the different Heath-plants — Lowbush and Highbush Blueberries, the beautiful, but rare Wild Azaleas and the official flower of the Town of Woodstock, the amazingly gorgeous, but highlytoxic (how fitting?) Mountain Laurel, which is rapidly outgrowing the other Heaths, dominating our hills in many places, should flower mid-month.

Fingers crossed

Yes, let’s hope and pray that we get more rain so that the Sawkill can continue to run green and clear, without algae, and also so that we don’t have to worry about brush- and forest-fires (I always worry about the forest). Unfortunately, we have to consider this possibility and make sure everyone is careful with their fires, because right now the forest-floor is bone-dry, a product of the combination of too many of these beautiful warm, sunny days (God, how I love them!) and seemingly incessant winds and their commensurate drying effect. Please, please Great God/Goddess/Great Spirit/Manitou — Whoever, more rain is urgently requested.

Endless June

June 1 is considered the start of meteorological summer. Feels like real summer to me! Glorious June days begin early, the sun rising about 5 o’clock, possibly because there is so much to do. There can be as much as 15 hours of sunlight now, as we approach our magical midsummer — the summer solstice (June 21, 10:58 a.m., the start of astronomical summer — the longest day of the year, the first official day of summer). June days begin leisurely and quiet, as insects slowly wake sluggishly from the nights chill. It is a generous month, a flowery month, the culmination of spring. We will see a surge in growth this month which is basically what makes late summer so fruitful. Essentially, June sets up the fecundity of July and August, but never gets any credit for it. Perhaps it doesn’t need the credit because it knows it’s one of the most incredibly beautiful times. Birds sing as if they never sang a song before (some haven’t), crooning their hearts out like the world’s most forlorn lovers, intent on wooing their chosen one (or at least any one that is nearby). Singing songs seemingly written for this moment alone.

Humans have this tendency to think that everything happening around them is for their own benefit and enjoyment. Springs have sprung long before people and will most likely continue on even if people disappear. The leaf unfolds to absorb light to support the main part of the plant. The shade and soothing green it creates is a byproduct of that and was not designed for people — though untold millennia of poets and writers (myself included) have always claimed otherwise. Their incredible blooms, as well, are made to attract pollinators and to perpetuate their species and people can (and always will) make of them whatever they may. Every form of life abounds right now, all rapidly on the increase, as every creature and plant jumps onto the band-wagon we call summer, ready to go on that wild ride we call life.

Thank you all for sharing the journey with me.

