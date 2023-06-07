Thu. 6/8

Otherworldly Film Series. Screenings of some of our favorite alien classics, featuring everything from a glam rock star-man to indescribable creatures of cosmic horror at both Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema and Orpheum Theatre, in Rhinebeck and Saugerties, 1pm.

The Red Balloon on 16mm Film with host Amanda Palmer at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Movie Night: Women Talking at Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Live Theatre: The 2023 Rosendale Theatre Short Play Festival – Love is Love, The LGBTQ+ Plays. In celebration of Pride Month, the Rosendale Theatre’s 2023 Short Play Festival features all original short plays that speak to different perspectives on LGBTQ+ issues and themes—personal, political, and everything in between at Rosendale Theatre at 7:30pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Just Another Day at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Fri. 6/9

Thelma & Louise (1991) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 5pm, 8pm.

You Hurt My Feelings at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5:15pm, 7:15pm.

Dan Soder at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie 7pm, 9:30 pm.

Movies from the Balcony: West Side Story (2021) Social gathering & movie series at UPAC that celebrates the magic and wonder of the movies with a happy hour and local artisans at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Live Theatre: The 2023 Rosendale Theatre Short Play Festival – Love is Love, The LGBTQ+ Plays. In celebration of Pride Month, the Rosendale Theatre’s 2023 Short Play Festival features all original short plays that speak to different perspectives on LGBTQ+ issues and themes—personal, political, and everything in between at Rosendale Theatre at 7:30pm.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail. A new musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Just Another Day at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Sat. 6/10

Peter Pan. Students from New York Academy of Ballet and Poughkeepsie City Ballet perform original ballet at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 2pm, 6:30pm.

Stay Awake at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 4:30pm.

National Theatre of London / NT Live: Best of Enemies at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

I Had No Idea! A Woodstock Bookfest Story Slam. Storytellers must use the phrase “I had no idea!” while telling a story at the Maverick Concert Hall in Woodstock. 7:30pm.

Journey with Voice and Vibes with Stephanie Rooker + Chris Dingman. Join therapeutic voice facilitator and acclaimed vibraphonist for an evening of healing exploration, vocal empowerment, and sonic immersion at Marbletown Multi-Arts in Stone Ridge, 7:30pm.

Live Theatre: The 2023 Rosendale Theatre Short Play Festival – Love is Love, The LGBTQ+ Plays. In celebration of Pride Month, the Rosendale Theatre’s 2023 Short Play Festival features all original short plays that speak to different perspectives on LGBTQ+ issues and themes—personal, political, and everything in between at Rosendale Theatre at 7:30pm.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail. A new musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Just Another Day at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Silver Screen Burlesque Live at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Irene Tu at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935). Film screening of the Shakespearean classic at the Saugerties Library, 8:30pm.

Sun. 6/11

Sunday Gathering. A gathering intended to nurture community and empower individuals in their search for wholeness, wisdom, and love at Marbletown Multi-Arts in Stone Ridge, 11am.

Hudson River Playback Theatre. Sitting under the tall trees just steps away from the Rail Trail, audience members are invited to share personal stories and see them enacted on the spot at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 2pm.

Dream Studio Our Dream Library at Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, 2pm.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail. A new musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture at the Woodstock Playhouse, 2pm.

Just Another Day at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Time To Talk: Sperm Whales: The Gentle Goliaths of the Oceans at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 4pm.

Trisha Brown Dance Company / New Jersey Ballet / Roderick George / Knowname Artist. A showcase of renowned dance companies and choreographers at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 4pm.

Live from Upstate: Maxwell Miranda Parsley Go Camping at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 4:30pm.

Live Theatre: The 2023 Rosendale Theatre Short Play Festival – Love is Love, The LGBTQ+ Plays. In celebration of Pride Month, the Rosendale Theatre’s 2023 Short Play Festival features all original short plays that speak to different perspectives on LGBTQ+ issues and themes—personal, political, and everything in between at Rosendale Theatre at 7:30pm.

Under the Cherry Moon (1986) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 5pm, 8pm.

Mon. 6/12

Round The Bend Theatre presents a reading of A Narrow Bridge by Charles Simon at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, 7pm.

Black Power Mixtape by Göran Hugo Olsson, Sweden (2012) at the Blackbird Cafe & Infoshop in Kingston, 7pm.

Star Gazing. Guided tour of the night sky! John R. Kirk Planetarium Director Raj Pandya will lead you through the stars and constellations. at Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner, 9:30pm.

Tues. 6/13

The Holy Mountain (1973) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 6/14

HUDSY presents The Mashup. A night of networking for creatives in the Hudson Valley at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 5pm.

Circus. Theatrical event starring 100 fifth graders from Poughkeepsie’s Morse Elementary School at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Music Fan Series presents: Wigstock: The Movie. In celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, watch the 1995 documentary that chronicles the notorious New York City extravaganza known as Wigstock, an annual day-long concert featuring music and wild drag performances at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Pecker by John Waters (1998) at Blackbird Cafe & Infoshop in Kingston, 7:30pm.