Thur. 6/8

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

“Meet the Artist” with Andrew Moore at CPW in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Lauren Hamilton Exhibit Opening at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Paint and Sip at the Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Fri. 6/9

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Sat. 6/10

Art Yard Sale at the D.R.A.W. Center in Kingston, 10am.

Tea Bag Art with Linda Schultz. Linda will be teaching us the craft of tea bag art. All supplies will be provided for this free watercolor class at the Olive Free Library, 11am.

The Art of Energy – Learn and Create! Join Marcy Bernstein of Roost Arts Hudson Valley and Luis Azzam, an energy efficiency expert from Gaia Sharbel Energy contracting, for an afternoon of energy information and creative painting at Roost Studios in New Paltz, 11am.

In Care of the Historical Society of Woodstock: A Selected Survey of Woodstock Art Colony Works on Paper at the Historical Society of Woodstock, 1pm.

Open Studios with John Monti and Anton Ginzburg. Join us for open studios with our current Artists in Residence. Peek into their studios, and chat with them about their practices at KinoSaito in Peekskill, 1pm.

Sumi Ink Workshop. Workshop detailing Japanese sumi ink painting, one of the foundations of East Asian art at KinoSaito in Peekskill, 1pm.

Instructors Exhibitions Reception at the Woodstock School of Art, 2pm.

Sun. 6/11

Summer Wellness Workshops: Morning Sip and Paint and Journaling. Design your own blank journal while participating in meditative breathing exercises and writing prompts with Joeylynn Henderson and Karlie Flood at the Half Moon Rondout Cafe, 10:30am.

Sumi Ink Workshop. Workshop detailing Japanese sumi ink painting, one of the foundations of East Asian art at KinoSaito in Peekskill, 1pm.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle. Bring your own project and join local knitters and crocheters to come together for Knit Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

AiR Exhibition Arts Talk and Closing Reception. Join the Byrdcliffe Artists-in-Residence community for a closing reception with the exhibition artists as they discuss their work and process in an informal discussion that is free and open to the public at theWoodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, 3pm.

Hodgepodge Collage. Twice monthly free community collage workshops in Kingston, 4pm.

Tue. 6/13

Knitting, Crochet & Other Fiber Passions/w Nadine & Diane. Knitting, crochet & other fiber passion circle at the People’s Place in Kingston, 11:45am.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Artist Talk with LaToya Hobbs and Kah Yangni. See event brief in this issue. Women’s Studio Workshop in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Clothing Repair Meetup. Bring a piece of clothing that needs some repairs (small holes, stains, missing buttons etc.) and let’s artfully mend them! at CoWork Kingston, 6:30pm.

Wed. 6/14

How to Write About Your Photography with Charles Purvis at CPW in Kingston, 6pm.