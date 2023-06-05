The Saugerties Public Library held its annual street fair last Saturday, June 3. The festivities included far more than just books, with a variety of games and information booths from many local charities and community groups.

The event featured games, live music, a magic show, a plant sale, raffles, baked goods and crafts. Hope Farm, an animal rescue farm in Saugerties, brought a horse and two pigs to the petting zoo. Police Chief Joseph Sinagra was manning a police department giveaway of bike safety helmets, along with Diaz ambulance service manager Lisa Benjamin and EMT Tracy Steyer. Chief Sinagra said that despite the drizzle, a lot of kids stopped to talk to the police.

And what would a fair be without a face painter? Tina Van Voorhis said she has been working at the library fair for many years. “I volunteer my time. I’m a retired teacher, so this is how I feel I can give back to the community.”

The fair is sponsored by the Friends of the Saugerties Library.